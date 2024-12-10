Maalik Murphy goes deep to Jordan Moore for a 39-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock to give Duke a 23-17 victory over Wake Forest. (0:52)

Duke starting quarterback Maalik Murphy plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he told ESPN on Monday night.

Murphy threw for a school-record 26 touchdown passes in leading Duke to a 9-3 record. He will immediately become one of the most accomplished players in the portal.

He'll have two years of eligibility remaining at his next stop. He told ESPN he would not play in Duke's Gator Bowl matchup with Ole Miss.

Murphy thrived in his lone season at Duke, throwing for 2,933 yards. He completed 60.3% of his passes and threw three touchdown passes in an overtime loss to SMU, and led Duke to three consecutive victories to close the season.

Duke's nine-win regular season was its first since 2014.

Murphy came to Duke from Texas as a key recruiting coup for first-year Blue Devils coach Manny Diaz. He picked the Blue Devils over a list that included Oregon State, South Carolina and Baylor.

Murphy earned the backup quarterback spot at Texas in 2023, starting two games for the Longhorns over third-stringer Arch Manning. Murphy threw for 477 yards and three touchdown passes in 2023.

Murphy is a former ESPN300 recruit from Southern California who had offers from Alabama, Ohio State and USC.