Michigan is targeting North Carolina's Chip Lindsey to be its next offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel and Max Olson on Tuesday.

A deal is not finalized, but Lindsey is the expected hire, sources said.

Lindsey, who went 15-19 as Troy's coach from 2019 to 2021, has spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Tar Heels. He also has coordinator experience from stints at UCF, Auburn, Arizona State and Southern Miss.

The 50-year-old, who started his career as a high school coach in his native Alabama, is set to replace Kirk Campbell, who was fired last week after his first season running the Wolverines' offense.

North Carolina had the nation's No. 7 offense in 2023, when Lindsey coached quarterback Drake Maye, who went to the New England Patriots with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Lindsey also coached Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round NFL draft pick out of Auburn.

Lindsey is set to inherit quarterback Bryce Underwood, ESPN's No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, who signed with Michigan last week after flipping his commitment from LSU. After losing NFL first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy from the 2023 national championship team, Michigan started three different quarterbacks this fall and slipped to 129th nationally in passing and 112th in scoring.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore served as the team's offensive coordinator in 2023. He then promoted Campbell, the team's quarterback coach, to take his place. Moore has not worked previously with Lindsey.

The Wolverines are set to lose top senior running backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, and their leading wide receiver, Tyler Morris, entered the transfer portal. Tight end Colston Loveland, who led Michigan with 56 receptions for 582 yards, is projected as a top NFL prospect if he chooses to skip his final college season.