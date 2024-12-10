Check out the numbers for Michigan DT Mason Graham, who announced he will enter the 2025 NFL draft. (0:49)

Michigan junior defensive tackle Mason Graham has declared for the NFL draft and hired agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha to represent him.

"We expect Mason to get drafted in the top five picks," Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Graham is the No. 5 prospect in ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper's latest Big Board rankings.

Graham (6-foot-3, 320 pounds) is an Outland Trophy finalist this year and a two-time All-Big Ten selection. He was a second-team All-America pick in 2023.

He has 46 tackles (24 solo) and 3.5 sacks this season, and 108 tackles (61 solo) and 9 sacks over his three years at Michigan.