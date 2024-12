Michael Penix Jr. is hit as he throws and gets picked off by Will Johnson along the sideline. (0:45)

Michigan gets INT on first play of second half (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Michigan Wolverines junior cornerback Will Johnson has declared for the NFL draft, he announced on social media Wednesday.

Johnson is the No. 2 prospect in ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper's latest Big Board rankings.

Johnson played in only six games this year because of a foot injury but still returned interceptions for touchdowns in wins over Fresno State and USC.

Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham also declared for the draft this week. He's projected to be a high first-round pick as well.