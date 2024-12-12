How to watch 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The winner of the most coveted individual award in college football will be revealed Saturday, as either Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty or Miami quarterback Cam Ward will take home the 2024 Heisman Trophy. For the fourth year, the "Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan" will originate from Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room in New York City. The 2024 ceremony will honor the 90th Heisman Trophy winner. LSU QB Jayden Daniels won the award last season.

Here are key facts about the 2024 event:

How can fans watch?

ESPN will once again serve as the exclusive home of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony. The network -- along with emcee Chris Fowler -- has hosted the ceremony every year since 1994.

"Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan" -- 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

Fans can catch all the action in the Heisman Trophy Ceremony streaming hub.

How can fans access more college football content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN college football hub page for the latest news, analysis, schedules, CFP bracket and more.