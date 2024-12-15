Travis Hunter explains why the comparisons to his head coach, Deion Sanders, fuel him to keep working hard. (1:13)

Before 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter hoisted the trophy in New York City, he made sure to pay tribute to his coach, Deion Sanders.

Before becoming college football's most notable celebrity coach with the Colorado Buffaloes and Jackson State Tigers, Sanders was a two-way star player like Hunter. Perhaps his best year as a pro came with the San Francisco 49ers in the 1994 season, when he returned three interceptions for scores as the Niners put together a Super Bowl-winning campaign.

Sanders would produce an iconic moment even before Super Bowl XXIX kicked off, as he was photographed in front of his locker in street clothes, with his full uniform -- gloves and wristbands included -- laid out on the floor beside him.

With Hunter hours away from the stage in New York, he put his own spin on his coach's iconic photo. Swapping a locker room chair for a couch, Hunter traded Sanders' full uniform for the light blue suit he'd wear to the ceremony.

Hunter starred on both sides of the ball for the Buffaloes this season, and was named the winner of both the Biletnikoff and Bednarik awards for his performances as a wide receiver and defensive back.