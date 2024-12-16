Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nebraska will play its 2025 season opener against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium, the schools and the Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday.

The game is set for Aug. 28, a Thursday. Kickoff time will be announced later. The game originally was scheduled for Nippert Stadium on the Cincinnati campus. A move to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was set before the most recent change to Kansas City.

Nebraska and Cincinnati also announced they have changed the date of a previously scheduled matchup in Lincoln, Nebraska. The teams will now meet Sept. 10, 2033, after previously being scheduled to play in 2032.

"Opening the 2025 season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is an incredible chance to showcase Bearcats football in one of the NFL's most iconic venues," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said. "This game is a unique opportunity that not only significantly benefits the program financially but also puts the Bearcats in the national spotlight. This matchup reflects our commitment to thinking big and maximizing possibilities for our program in the ever-changing college athletics landscape."

This will mark the second meeting between Cincinnati and Nebraska. The Cornhuskers defeated the Bearcats 41-0 in 1906.

"We are pleased to partner with the University of Cincinnati and the Kansas City Chiefs to bring our 2025 season-opening matchup to Arrowhead Stadium," Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen said. "Since arriving at Nebraska, one constant message I have heard from our fans is they miss having road football games that are within driving distance. This game offers an excellent opportunity for our great fan base to make a short trip to watch the Huskers open the season and enjoy Labor Day weekend in Kansas City."