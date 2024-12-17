Zachariah Branch weaves between defenders and takes it all the way to the end zone for USC. (0:59)

USC star wide receiver Zachariah Branch and safety Zion Branch plan to enter the NCAA transfer portal, the brothers confirmed to ESPN.

Zachariah and Zion are former top-100 recruits who have two more seasons of eligibility remaining. They are expected to be among the most coveted players in the portal once they officially enter, and they are expected to choose their next school together.

Zachariah -- who has a "no-contact" tag, which typically means a decision has already been made -- earned first-team All-America honors during his freshman season with the Trojans in 2023 while emerging as one of the top all-purpose playmakers in the college football. Branch earned those honors for his efforts as a kick returner, delivering 774 return yards and two touchdowns during his debut season. He earned the Jet Award for the nation's top returner and is USC's first true freshman All-American.

"The decision to move on was a tough decision," Zachariah told ESPN. "I love USC! The hospitality and the love I received from everyone while being there was great. I just feel like embarking upon a new journey is what's best for my future."

The speedy 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver caught 78 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards and another touchdown during his two seasons in USC coach Lincoln Riley's offense. He tied for the team lead in receptions this season with 47.

Zion, his older brother, endured season-ending injuries in 2022 and 2023 before returning to play all 12 games this season for the Trojans. The redshirt sophomore safety recorded 19 tackles, 3 pass breakups and 1 sack in a reserve role.

"The decision to move on was not an easy one," Zion told ESPN. "I truly appreciate everything during my time at USC. From the relationships I built to the support I received on and off the field has been amazing. It's been a place where I grew as a person and as a player. However, I believe that stepping into a new opportunity is what's best for my development and future goals."

The brothers joined the Trojans after starring at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Zachariah was the No. 7 overall recruit in the ESPN 300 for 2023, and Zion was the No. 76 overall recruit in 2022.

"I am looking for a school that will help develop me, not only as a student-athlete, but help me grow as a person as well," Zachariah said. "Somewhere that will allow me to prepare myself for the next level. I want to be surrounded by like-minded individuals who are chasing the same goals."

USC has had 14 scholarship players enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of its 6-6 regular season and now must replace another top receiver after losing Duce Robinson and Kyron Hudson earlier this month. Hudson committed to Penn State on Monday. Miller Moss, their former starting quarterback, also opted to transfer and signed with Louisville.

The Trojans will close out their season against Texas A&M in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 27 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Branch brothers are not going to play in that game.

"I'm looking for a program that will challenge me to grow both on the field and in life," Zion added. "I want to be in an environment where I can continue to develop as a student-athlete, push my limits and prepare for the next level. Being surrounded by teammates and coaches who share the same drive and commitment will help all of us push each other to reach our full potential."