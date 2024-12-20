Open Extended Reactions

SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- As Indiana prepares for the biggest game in school history Friday night against Notre Dame, it's also building for 2025.

Sources told ESPN on Friday morning that the Hoosiers have hired Chandler Whitmer as the school's new quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator for 2025.

Whitmer, 33, works with the Atlanta Falcons as the pass game specialist and comes with a deep history of working with quarterbacks.

He will replace Tino Sunseri, who is leaving the role to be the offensive coordinator and playcaller at UCLA. Sunseri's move emerged earlier this month, but he will remain with the Hoosiers for the remainder of the playoffs before departing to Westwood.

Whitmer brings a background in the NFL and college. He worked with the Chargers for three seasons in quality control, with a focus on quarterbacks. That included working with Justin Herbert.

In college, he worked as a graduate assistant at Clemson and Ohio State, with the latter bringing him familiarity with the Big Ten. Whitmer also has worked over the years with the QB Collective, a quarterback incubator that brings NFL coaches to work with top high school quarterbacks. He is a former college quarterback at Illinois and UConn.