Open Extended Reactions

Michigan's Kenneth Grant Jr., the massive defensive lineman who helped the Wolverines to a national title in 2023 and wins over Ohio State, is headed to the NFL draft.

Grant will forgo his final year of eligibility, he announced Thursday in a social media post. ESPN's Mel Kiper lists the 6-3, 339-pound Grant as the No. 19 overall prospect for the 2025 draft, and the No. 4 draft-eligible defensive tackle prospect.

A native of Gary, Indiana, Grant formed the nation's best interior defensive line tandem with Mason Graham, who declared for the draft earlier this month and ranks No. 4 on Kiper's Big Board. Grant led Michigan with two fumble recoveries and ranked second on the team with five pass breakups, while adding 3.0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 quarterback hurries. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and third-team AP All-America honors.

Grant had four tackles and an assisted tackle for loss in Michigan's 13-10 upset win over archrival Ohio State on Nov. 30.

He first flashed his incredible athleticism in 2023 at Penn State, when he tracked running back Kaytron Allen on a breakaway. Grant started five games for Michigan's national championship-winning team, finishing with 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 6 quarterback hurries, 5 pass breakups, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery. He also earned second-team All-Big Ten honors that year.

Grant joins Graham, cornerback Will Johnson and tight end Colston Loveland in declaring for the draft ahead of Michigan's ReliaQuest Bowl appearance against No. 11 Alabama on Tuesday in Tampa.