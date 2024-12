Open Extended Reactions

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings announced Friday that he is entering the NFL draft.

According to multiple reports, Mullings did not travel with the Wolverines to Tampa for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama on New Year's Eve.

Mullings rushed for a team-leading 948 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

In his final game, he produced a memorable performance, running for 116 yards and Michigan's only touchdown in a 13-10 upset of Ohio State on Nov. 30.