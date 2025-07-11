Open Extended Reactions

Jake Retzlaff announced on Friday that he's withdrawing from BYU, formally initiating his transfer process from the school.

Retzlaff, BYU's starting quarterback last year, said in an Instagram post that he made the "difficult decision" to withdraw and that he plans to "step away" from the BYU program. The post makes public what had been expected, as Retzlaff began informing his teammates and coaches in late June of his intent to transfer.

According to ESPN sources, Retzlaff's path to transfer to a new school is not expected to come from the NCAA transfer portal. With Retzlaff just short of graduating, which would make the transfer process more traditional, he plans to simply leave BYU and then enroll at a new school.

That path is not a common one, but there's precedent. That includes former Wisconsin defensive back Xavier Lucas leaving school this winter and enrolling at the University of Miami.

Retzlaff expressed his gratitude for his time at BYU, saying "it has meant more to me than just football." He added that he's "excited to turn the page and embrace the next chapter."

BYU officials generally avoided the topic of Retzlaff at Big 12 media days this week, deferring to him to make a statement on his next move.

In a statement on Friday, BYU athletics said: "We are grateful for the time Jake Retzlaff has spent at BYU. As he moves forward, BYU Athletics understands and respects Jake's decision to withdraw from BYU, and we wish him all the best as he enters the next phase of his career."

Retzlaff's departure comes in the wake of BYU's planned seven-game suspension of him for violating the school's honor code.

That suspension arose after he was accused in a lawsuit of raping a woman in 2023. The lawsuit ended up being dismissed on June 30, with the parties jointly agreeing to dismiss with prejudice, but Retzlaff's response included an admission of premarital sex, which is a violation of the BYU honor code.

Retzlaff went 11-2 as BYU's starting quarterback in 2024, throwing for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns. His departure leaves BYU with a three-way quarterback race this summer to replace him, with no clear favorite.