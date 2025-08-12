Open Extended Reactions

The Air Force Falcons are soaring to another level with a new uniform this college football season.

On Tuesday, the team revealed its 2025 "Air Power Legacy Series" threads, designed to honor the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet used in the Air Force.

Each element of the uniform -- from the helmet to the pants -- is inspired by the fighter jet.

𝐀𝐈𝐑 𝐏𝐎𝐖𝐄𝐑 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐂𝐘 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒



𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅-𝟏𝟔 𝐅𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐅𝐀𝐋𝐂𝐎𝐍 pic.twitter.com/5xdXztuTxj — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) August 12, 2025

The helmet is similar to that of a fighter pilot's, with the front bumper featuring a silhouette of the jet and replicating the pilot's visor cover. The word "Psycho" is also displayed as a tribute to Col. William Andrews, who used the word as call sign. He was shot down during Operation Desert Storm and was a prisoner of war before being released. Andrews died in 2015.

The back of the helmet reads "Viper," a common nickname for the F-16 aircraft.

"Air Force" appears across the front of the gray jersey in white lettering alongside two patches: one for the player's name and another for the "corresponding squadron represented." The American flag and squadron patch of the represented base lie on the sleeves of the jersey.

"Viper" runs down one of the pant legs, and "Fighting Falcon," the official name of the fighter jet, is on the other.

Three bases, two squadrons and two wings are featured on the uniform: the 120th Fighter Squadron, 140th Wing from Buckley Schriever Space Force Base, the 555th Fighter Squadron from Aviano Air Base in Italy and the 20th Fighter Wing from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.

The threads will be worn in Air Force's rivalry game against the Navy Midshipmen on Oct. 4.