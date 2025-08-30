Open Extended Reactions

Tulane will start BYU transfer Jake Retzlaff at quarterback against Northwestern on Saturday, a source told ESPN.

Retzlaff went 11-2 as a starter for the Cougars in 2024, and his transfer in July came in the wake of an honor code violation that would have resulted in a BYU-issued suspension.

Iowa transfer Brendan Sullivan will be dressed and available at quarterback for Tulane, as he returns from a lower body injury that has limited him in practice recently. (Sullivan also played earlier in his career at Northwestern.)

Retzlaff emerged from a quintessentially modern quarterback battle at Tulane that primarily involved four quarterbacks who all enrolled in January, a group that included Ball State transfer Kadin Semonza and Illinois transfer Donovan Leary.

Tulane went 9-5 last year in coach Jon Sumrall's first season. It has a high-profile September, with games upcoming at South Alabama, at home against Duke and at Ole Miss.

Retzlaff threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns at BYU last year. He completed 57.9% of his passes and threw 12 interceptions.