Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh and leading rusher Makhi Frazier are expected to play at USC on Saturday night, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Friday.

Marsh had a leg injury in last week's win against Youngstown State, and Frazier suffered a lower body injury. Both are cleared and in line to play in the Spartans' Big Ten opener, sources said.

Through three games, Marsh has caught 16 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns, which is tied for second among Big Ten wide receivers.

Frazier began his sophomore season by rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in Michigan State's win over Western Michigan. Through three games, he has totaled 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Both Frazier and Marsh will face off against a USC team that is also 3-0 and boasts a defense that has forced seven turnovers this season.