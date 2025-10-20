Open Extended Reactions

Alabama continued its efforts to pad its future quarterback depth Monday when four-star 2027 passer Trent Seaborn announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Seaborn, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound recruit from Alabaster, Alabama, is ESPN's No. 7 pocket passer and No. 114 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle. He picked in-state Alabama over Miami, Oregon and South Carolina, among others, landing with the Crimson Tide two days after visiting for the program's 37-20 win over Tennessee in Week 8.

Seaborn now lands as the fourth ESPN 300 recruit committed to Alabama's 2027 class and is the latest addition to Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer's growing quarterback pipeline.

Behind Heisman Trophy contender Ty Simpson, Alabama's current quarterback depth is anchored by redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and five-star freshman Keelon Russell, ESPN's top-ranked member of DeBoer's first signing class with the Crimson Tide. In the 2026 cycle, Alabama is set to sign a pair of quarterbacks when the early signing period opens on Dec. 3 between four-star Iowa State flip Jett Thomalla and three-star passer Tayden-Evan Kaawa.

In Seaborn, the Crimson Tide have the commitment of a uniquely experienced high school quarterback and one of the most productive passers in the 2027 class. A junior at Alabama's Thompson High School, Seaborn became the program's varsity starter as an eighth-grader in the 2022 season, eventually leading the Warriors to a 7A state title that fall. Seaborn powered Thompson to another state championship as a sophomore in 2024 and has already eclipsed 8,000 yards passing for his varsity career.

Sources tell ESPN that Alabama again is expected to pursue multiple quarterbacks in the 2027 cycle, seeking to add another passer alongside Seaborn in the program's 2027 class over the next year.

Among the Crimson Tide's other priority targets at the position is top-ranked quarterback Elijah Haven out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. ESPN's No. 14 overall prospect in the ESPN Junior 300, Haven visited the Crimson Tide over the weekend and is expected to return again later this fall.

Led by top-30 defenders Jireh Edwards and Xavier Griffin, Alabama currently holds the No. 8 recruiting class in ESPN's rankings for the 2026 cycle. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide are set to visit South Carolina in Week 9 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) riding six consecutive wins following the program's season-opening loss to Florida State on Aug. 30.