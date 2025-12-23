Open Extended Reactions

South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers will stay with the Gamecocks for the 2026 season, the quarterback announced Monday in a video posted on social media.

Last week, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel that Sellers had indicated to his coaches he'd be back for his redshirt junior season. The two sides, at that point, worked on finalizing his deal.

On Monday, Sellers made that deal official, complete with a video post that showed him running the steps of Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

"I believe in the staff. I believe in this locker room," Sellers said in his post titled "Run it back." "I believe in this state, this team, this place," later adding that "2026 isn't about coming back, it's about finishing."

Last week, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound passer ranked No. 3 among Mel Kiper's top 10 quarterback prospects for the 2026 NFL draft, and he was expected to be highly coveted if he explored a move when the transfer portal window opens Jan. 2.

Sellers, a two-year starter for the Gamecocks, has thrown for 5,057 career yards with 33 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and has rushed for 995 yards and 13 more scores over three seasons in the program.

He enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, earning Freshman Offensive Player of the Year honors from the FWAA and third-team All-SEC honors while leading the Gamecocks to a nine-win season and a No. 19 finish in the AP Top 25.

Sellers endured an up-and-down redshirt sophomore campaign in 2025 with a 4-8 Gamecocks squad that began the season at No. 13 in the preseason AP poll. South Carolina ranks No. 104 nationally in scoring offense, and Sellers finished 13th among SEC starters in QBR (61.5) after a 1-7 run through conference play.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has made significant changes to his offensive staff since the season ended, ramping up for a 2026 campaign that opens with a home date against Kent State on Sept. 5.

Beamer hired TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles earlier this month, as well as offensive line coach Randy Clements (TCU) and assistant head coach and running backs coach Stan Drayton (Penn State).