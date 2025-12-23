Open Extended Reactions

Nico Iamaleava will remain with UCLA in 2026, he announced Monday, with the school also announcing that the quarterback is "forgoing the 2026 NFL draft."

The redshirt sophomore transferred to UCLA from Tennessee before the 2025 season, during which the Bruins finished 3-9, and coach DeShaun Foster was fired after an 0-3 start.

UCLA has since hired James Madison coach Bob Chesney, who guided the Dukes to the College Football Playoff, where they lost 51-34 at Oregon on Saturday.

Iamaleava passed for 1,928 yards with 13 touchdowns and 7 interceptions this season.

He is not ranked among ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s top 10 draft-eligible quarterbacks and has two years of eligibility remaining.