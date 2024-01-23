Duke commit Cooper Flagg does it all with 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks in Montverde's easy win. (1:30)

Duke signee Cooper Flagg and Rutgers' first two participants in 16 years headline the rosters for the 47th annual McDonald's All American Game.

The rosters, which feature 19 of the top 21 prospects in the 2024 ESPN 100, were unveiled Tuesday on ESPN's "NBA Today."

Duke, which has the No. 1 recruiting class in 2024, also has two signees named to the game. Flagg, the No. 1 prospect in the country, will be joined by No. 7 Isaiah Evans on the East team.

Rutgers has two of the top three prospects in the country entering its program next season in No. 2 Airious "Ace" Bailey and No. 3 Dylan Harper. Bailey and Harper are the first McDonald's All-Americans to sign with the Scarlet Knights since Mike Rosario in 2008.

Three other schools also have two recruits on the roster: Kentucky, North Carolina and Alabama.

The Wildcats' No. 2-ranked recruiting class will feature two more players on the East roster: Jayden Quaintance (No. 14) and Johnuel "Boogie" Fland (No. 15).

North Carolina has No. 13 Drake Powell and No. 16 Ian Jackson, while Alabama is represented by No. 8 Derrion Reid and No. 21 Aiden Sherrell.

Overall, 17 colleges have recruits named to this year's game.

Three uncommitted players were selected to this year's roster: Derik Queen (No. 10), Bryson Tucker (No. 17) and Karter Knox (No. 24).

Queen is thought to be leaning toward Indiana or Maryland, with Kansas and Houston also still involved; Tucker is considering Kansas, Michigan State and the G League Ignite; and Knox just visited Kentucky and is down to the Wildcats, Louisville, South Florida and the G League Ignite.

The East team will be led by Pace Academy (Georgia) coach Sharman White, while Tommy Brakel of North Crowley High School (Texas) will coach the West team.

The McDonald's All American Games, boys' and girls', will take place in Houston on April 2 at the Toyota Center.

EAST ROSTER

Jalil Bethea, 6-4, 175 lbs., G, Miami (No. 6)

John Bol, 7-1, 210 lbs., C, Ole Miss (No. 38)

Isaiah Evans, 6-7, 195 lbs., F, Duke (No. 7)

Cooper Flagg, 6-9, 200 lbs., F, Duke (No. 1)

Johnuel Fland, 6-2, 175 lbs., G, Kentucky (No. 15)

Ian Jackson, 6-4, 180 lbs., G, North Carolina (No. 16)

Liam McNeeley, 6-7, 190 lbs., F, Indiana (No. 11)

Tahaad Pettiford, 5-10, 175 lbs., G, Auburn (No. 27)

Drake Powell, 6-5, 185 lbs., G, North Carolina (No. 13)

Jayden Quaintance, 6-9, 225 lbs., F, Kentucky (No. 14)

Derik Queen, 6-9, 230 lbs., C, Uncommitted (No. 10)

Bryson Tucker, 6-7, 180 lbs., F, Uncommitted (No. 17)

WEST ROSTER

Airious Bailey, 6-8, 210 lbs., F, Rutgers (No. 2)

Flory Bidunga, 6-9, 210 lbs., C, Kansas (No. 9)

Carter Bryant, 6-8, 220 lbs., F, Arizona (No. 20)

Zoom Diallo, 6-3, 180 lbs., G, Washington (No. 29)

V.J. Edgecombe, 6-4, 185 lbs., G, Baylor (No. 4)

Donavan Freeman, 6-7, 190 lbs., F, Syracuse (No. 19)

Dylan Harper, 6-5, 180 lbs., G, Rutgers (No. 3)

Tre Johnson, 6-6, 184 lbs., G, Texas (No. 5)

Karter Knox, 6-6, 180 lbs., G, Uncommitted (No. 24)

Trent Perry, 6-4, 180 lbs., G, USC (No. 26)

Derrion Reid, 6-7, 200 lbs., F, Alabama (No. 8)

Aiden Sherrell, 6-11, 220 lbs., C, Alabama (No. 21)