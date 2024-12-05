Open Extended Reactions

Michigan has signed athletic director Warde Manuel to a five-year contract extension that ties him to the school through June 2030.

Manuel, 56, who also chairs the College Football Playoff selection committee, has led Michigan's athletic department since 2016, after previous AD stints at UConn and Buffalo. The former Michigan defensive lineman previously had his contract extended in early 2021 through June 2026.

"During Warde's tenure as director, athletics has put a structure in place where our student-athletes compete for Big Ten and national championships, excel in the classroom, and proudly graduate with their University of Michigan degrees," Michigan president Santa J. Ono said during the board of regents meeting Thursday.

A source told ESPN's Pete Thamel that the average annual compensation on Manuel's new contract will be nearly $2.4 million, which includes deferred compensation. That puts him near the top of the Big Ten for athletic director salaries.

Manuel did not hire football coach Jim Harbaugh but oversaw the program for most of Harbaugh's tenure, which culminated in a national title last season. The athletic director received criticism for not retaining Harbaugh, who returned to the NFL this year to take over the Los Angeles Chargers. Manuel, who had been working on a new contract with an enhanced salary for Harbaugh, promoted offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to head coach. He also has hired men's basketball coaches Juwan Howard and Dusty May.

Manuel holds three degrees from Michigan and spent most of his early administrative career with his alma mater, working under several athletic directors. He joined the CFP selection committee in 2022 and took over as chair earlier this year.

"Every day, I am thankful to work at this great institution and to represent Michigan Athletics," Manuel said. "I especially want to thank the student-athletes, coaches and staff who compete for each of our teams and who have helped us achieve unparalleled success athletically and academically. I am excited to continue giving back to a university that has provided me with so much over my career."