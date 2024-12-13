How to Watch: 2024 NCAA men's soccer championship

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NCAA Division I Men's College Cup kicks off Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

No. 3 Denver takes on Vermont in one single-elimination semifinal, followed by a matchup between top-ranked Ohio State and No. 13 Marshall on the other side of the bracket. Ohio State is the first team to end the regular season ranked No. 1 after being unranked in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll since Wake Forest in 2015. The Buckeyes face a Marshall squad that won it all in 2020. Vermont is set to make its first appearance in the College Cup, while Denver is making its second. The Pioneers lost to Wake Forest in the semifinals in 2016.

Here are key facts about the 2024 NCAA Division I Men's College Cup:

How can fans watch?

*All times Eastern

Friday

Semifinal: Vermont vs. No. 3 Denver - 5 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+

Semifinal: No. 13 Marshall vs. No. 1 Ohio State - 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU/ESPN+

Monday

National championship game - 8 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+

Fans can catch all the action in the NCAA men's soccer streaming hub.

Who has won the past 10 NCAA Division I men's soccer championships?

2023: Clemson def. Notre Dame

2022: Syracuse def. Indiana

2021: Clemson def. Washington

2020: Marshall def. Indiana

2019: Georgetown def. Virginia

2018: Maryland def. Akron

2017: Stanford def. Indiana

2016: Stanford def. Wake Forest

2015: Stanford def. Clemson

2014: Virginia def. UCLA

How can fans access more ESPN content on the 2024 NCAA Division I men's soccer tournament?

