As we hit the midpoint of the 2024 college football season, Week 8 brings a slate of matchups that could have significant implications for conference standings and playoff aspirations. This week, we turn our attention to three games that showcase the depth and competitiveness in college football.

The South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in an SEC showdown. Meanwhile, in the Big Ten, an unexpectedly resurgent No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers squad hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a game that could impact each team's bowl prospects.

Rounding out our focus is a Friday night special in Provo, Utah, where the undefeated and 13th-ranked BYU Cougars welcome a struggling Oklahoma State Cowboys team (10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) that is winless thus far in Big 12 play. Plus, we have a game total so high, it feels like the scoreboard might need extra digits!

These matchups promise not only exciting on-field action but also offer a window into the evolving landscape of college football in 2024.

All lines current as of publication time, courtesy of ESPN BET.

BYU's defense is the cornerstone of its success. The Cougars' defense has allowed 17 points per game (11th nationally) and limited opponents to 324 total yards per contest (24th). Their pass defense is particularly stifling, having held opponents to a mere 50.76% completion rate (fourth) and 5.2 yards per pass attempt (fourth).