Scott Van Pelt picks his winners for Army vs. Navy and some key NFL matchups this weekend. (2:37)

3-3 last week, our producer tried to talk me out of this segment this week..."you could just wait for the bowls." Could I though? COULD I????? I could not, and would not. Can't claim to be unflappable and just punt because the picks are like a poop on the stove... stinking up the houses.

Odds by ESPN BET

Saturday's pick

Army Black Knights (-3, 27.5) vs. Navy Midshipmen

3 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Van Pelt's pick: Navy +3

GPG game worked last week, didn't it? So, we still have that. General Principle Game in Army/Navy... back the 'dog blind. Under was on a heater forever. This total is in Iowa territory -- upper 20's -- so we leave it alone. Anchors aweigh.

SVP: 3-3 all-time when picking the Army-Navy game

Sunday's picks

Houston Texans (-3.5, 33.5) at New York Jets

1 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Van Pelt's pick: Jets +3.5

Jets catching three and the hook from the Texans. Weather? Iffy. Defense to keep 'em in it. I don't know if gross-and-close is a mantra anyone WANTS -- but it applies to the Jets this year.

SVP: 0-1 all-time when picking the Jets (missed by a half-point against Texans in 2018)

Detroit Lions (-3.5, 42.5) at Chicago Bears

1 p.m. ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

Van Pelt's pick: Bears +3.5

We are on the Bears at home against the Lions. They should have won in Detroit, but it slipped through their fingers. Home team to battle in this one as well.

SVP: 3-4 all-time when picking the Bears

The Bills still have something left in them, right? Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5, 49.5)

4:25 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Van Pelt's pick: Bills +1.5

This one is tricky because the Chiefs limp in off a loss. They are going to light someone up one of these weeks, but I just can't quit Buffalo. Can't do it. I don't know if they are going to win one of these wild back-and-forth games. But I am going to keep backing them like they are going to.

SVP: 2-7 all-time when picking the Bills; 8-4 when picking against the Chiefs

Can't punt on Winners. Ever. I'm here for you -- if for no other reason than to fade the bald guy.