The point spread on the Buffalo Bills - Kansas City Chiefs game opened as high as Kansas City -3.5 on Sunday. But the line quickly came down after the Chiefs' prime time loss to the Packers. "Some Bills money has pushed it to -1.5," Chris Fargis, senior director of trading risk at Fanatics Sportsbook, told ESPN. "Since the number has settled there, we have seen balanced betting on both sides."

Weather is expected to impact multiple games Sunday. High winds and rain are in the forecast for Cleveland, where the Cleveland Browns host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The total on the game opened as high 40 but dropped quickly after Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured his ankle in loss to the Bengals on Monday. With both teams potentially starting backup quarterbacks, on top of the weather, the total was down to a consensus 30.5 as of Thursday. Additional games with potential inclement weather include: Houston Texans at New York Jets. Rain is expected in New York, with southeast winds of 19 mph. The total had been as high as 39 earlier in the week but was sitting at a consensus 33 as of Thursday. Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore may feature the worst weather of any game Sunday. Forecasts are calling for 94% chance of rain with 20 mph winds blowing from the southeast. The total has come down from as high as 45 to as low as 39.5 on Thursday.