ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 14 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
Latest Patriots Injury news
Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, D
Tue, Dec 5: Stevenson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain that will require him to miss multiple games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Demario Douglas, WR, Q
Kayshon Boutte, WR, Q
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Q
Mon, Dec 4: Smith-Schuster (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.
DeVante Parker, WR, Q
Mon, Dec 4: Parker (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Q
Mon, Dec 4: Elliott (thigh) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Latest Steelers Injury news
Kenny Pickett, QB, O
Mon, Dec 4: Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Pickett won't be available for Thursday's game against the Patriots after undergoing successful tightrope surgery to address a right high-ankle sprain, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Buccaneers Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Falcons Injury news
Mack Hollins, WR, Q
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Soldier Field, Chicago
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Lions Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Bears Injury news
D'Onta Foreman, RB, Q
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Colts Injury news
Jonathan Taylor, RB, O
Latest Bengals Injury news
No injuries to report
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Jaguars Injury news
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Q
Tue, Dec 5: The Jaguars are optimistic that Lawrence (ankle) may have avoided a serious injury after departing Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals early, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Brenton Strange, TE, Q
Christian Kirk, WR, Q
Mon, Dec 4: Kirk (groin) will not return to Monday's matchup with the Bengals, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.
Latest Browns Injury news
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, Q
Marquise Goodwin, WR, Q
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Panthers Injury news
Tommy Tremble, TE, Q
Hayden Hurst, TE, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR
Thu, Nov 30: Carolina placed Shenault (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Latest Saints Injury news
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Q
Kendre Miller, RB, Q
Derek Carr, QB, Q
Mon, Dec 4: Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Carr's right shoulder "seems like it came out fine" after he was forced out of Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Lions, but the quarterback remains in the concussion protocol and still is being evaluated for a rib injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Houston Texans at New York Jets
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Texans Injury news
Dalton Schultz, TE, Q
Tank Dell, WR, O
Mon, Dec 4: Dell underwent successful surgery Monday to repair a fractured left fibula, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Latest Jets Injury news
C.J. Uzomah, TE, O
Mon, Dec 4: Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Uzomah (knee) will go on injured reserve.
Recent IR Activity:
Aaron Rodgers, QB
Sun, Dec 3: Rodgers remains unlikely to play again this season, despite experiencing no setbacks with his surgically repaired Achilles' tendon during his return to practice this past week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Latest Rams Injury news
Tyler Higbee, TE, Q
Mon, Dec 4: Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Higbee cleared the concussion protocol but was diagnosed with a neck stinger following Sunday's 36-19 win versus the Browns, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Puka Nacua, WR, Q
Mon, Dec 4: Coach Sean McVay said Nacua suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during Sunday's 36-19 win against the Browns, but he doesn't expect the wide receiver to miss the Rams' Week 14 road matchup with the Ravens, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.
Latest Ravens Injury news
No injuries to report
Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
Latest Vikings Injury news
Justin Jefferson, WR, Q
Tue, Nov 28: The Vikings reinstated Jefferson (hamstring) from injured reserve Tuesday.
Latest Raiders Injury news
No injuries to report
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET
Latest Seahawks Injury news
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Q
Dareke Young, WR, Q
Dee Eskridge, WR, Q
Latest 49ers Injury news
Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR, Q
Ross Dwelley, TE, D
Mon, Dec 4: Dwelley has a high right ankle sprain and is expected to miss time, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Latest Bills Injury news
No injuries to report
Latest Chiefs Injury news
Jerick McKinnon, RB, Q
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET
Latest Broncos Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Greg Dulcich, TE
Fri, Dec 1: Dulcich (hamstring) is on pace to return before the end of the regular season if all goes well in his recovery, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Latest Chargers Injury news
Nick Vannett, TE, Q
Recent IR Activity:
Joshua Palmer, WR
Wed, Nov 29: Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Palmer (knee) hasn't been ruled out from returning from injured reserve this season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET
Latest Eagles Injury news
Dallas Goedert, TE, Q
Latest Cowboys Injury news
No injuries to report
Recent IR Activity:
Peyton Hendershot, TE
Thu, Nov 30: Dallas did not activate Hendershot (ankle) from its injured reserve list for Thursday's game versus the Seahawks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.