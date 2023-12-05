        <
        >

          Week 14 injury tracker: Trevor Lawrence injured during MNF, Tank Dell out for season

          play
          What does Tank Dell's injury mean for other Texans in fantasy? (2:21)

          With Tank Dell out for the season, Field Yates and Mike Clay look at what it means for other Texans, including Nico Collins. (2:21)

          • ESPN Fantasy
          Dec 5, 2023, 03:39 PM

          ESPN's Fantasy Football Week 14 injury tracker, featuring an aggregation of injury updates for quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends whose teams are scheduled to play this week. Here we'll track practice reports, injury updates and any other news that may affect a player's short-term or long-term availability.

          New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh
          Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET

          Latest Patriots Injury news

          Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, D
          Tue, Dec 5: Stevenson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain that will require him to miss multiple games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

          Demario Douglas, WR, Q

          Kayshon Boutte, WR, Q

          JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Q
          Mon, Dec 4: Smith-Schuster (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

          DeVante Parker, WR, Q
          Mon, Dec 4: Parker (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

          Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Q
          Mon, Dec 4: Elliott (thigh) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

          More Patriots injury news >>

          Latest Steelers Injury news

          Kenny Pickett, QB, O
          Mon, Dec 4: Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Pickett won't be available for Thursday's game against the Patriots after undergoing successful tightrope surgery to address a right high-ankle sprain, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

          More Steelers injury news >>

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
          Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Buccaneers Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Buccaneers injury news >>

          Latest Falcons Injury news

          Mack Hollins, WR, Q

          More Falcons injury news >>

          Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
          Soldier Field, Chicago
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Lions Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Lions injury news >>

          Latest Bears Injury news

          D'Onta Foreman, RB, Q

          More Bears injury news >>

          Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
          Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Colts Injury news

          Jonathan Taylor, RB, O

          More Colts injury news >>

          Latest Bengals Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Bengals injury news >>

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns
          Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Jaguars Injury news

          Trevor Lawrence, QB, Q
          Tue, Dec 5: The Jaguars are optimistic that Lawrence (ankle) may have avoided a serious injury after departing Monday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Bengals early, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

          Brenton Strange, TE, Q

          Christian Kirk, WR, Q
          Mon, Dec 4: Kirk (groin) will not return to Monday's matchup with the Bengals, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

          More Jaguars injury news >>

          Latest Browns Injury news

          Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, Q

          Marquise Goodwin, WR, Q

          More Browns injury news >>

          Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
          Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Panthers Injury news

          Tommy Tremble, TE, Q

          Hayden Hurst, TE, Q

          Recent IR Activity:

          Laviska Shenault Jr., WR
          Thu, Nov 30: Carolina placed Shenault (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

          More Panthers injury news >>

          Latest Saints Injury news

          Rashid Shaheed, WR, Q

          Kendre Miller, RB, Q

          Derek Carr, QB, Q
          Mon, Dec 4: Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Carr's right shoulder "seems like it came out fine" after he was forced out of Sunday's 33-28 loss to the Lions, but the quarterback remains in the concussion protocol and still is being evaluated for a rib injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

          More Saints injury news >>

          Houston Texans at New York Jets
          MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Texans Injury news

          Dalton Schultz, TE, Q

          Tank Dell, WR, O
          Mon, Dec 4: Dell underwent successful surgery Monday to repair a fractured left fibula, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

          More Texans injury news >>

          Latest Jets Injury news

          C.J. Uzomah, TE, O
          Mon, Dec 4: Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Uzomah (knee) will go on injured reserve.

          Recent IR Activity:

          Aaron Rodgers, QB
          Sun, Dec 3: Rodgers remains unlikely to play again this season, despite experiencing no setbacks with his surgically repaired Achilles' tendon during his return to practice this past week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

          More Jets injury news >>

          Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
          M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore
          Sunday 1 p.m. ET

          Latest Rams Injury news

          Tyler Higbee, TE, Q
          Mon, Dec 4: Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Higbee cleared the concussion protocol but was diagnosed with a neck stinger following Sunday's 36-19 win versus the Browns, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

          Puka Nacua, WR, Q
          Mon, Dec 4: Coach Sean McVay said Nacua suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during Sunday's 36-19 win against the Browns, but he doesn't expect the wide receiver to miss the Rams' Week 14 road matchup with the Ravens, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

          More Rams injury news >>

          Latest Ravens Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Ravens injury news >>

          Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
          Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
          Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

          Latest Vikings Injury news

          Justin Jefferson, WR, Q
          Tue, Nov 28: The Vikings reinstated Jefferson (hamstring) from injured reserve Tuesday.

          More Vikings injury news >>

          Latest Raiders Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Raiders injury news >>

          Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
          Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
          Sunday 4:05 p.m. ET

          Latest Seahawks Injury news

          Kenneth Walker III, RB, Q

          Dareke Young, WR, Q

          Dee Eskridge, WR, Q

          More Seahawks injury news >>

          Latest 49ers Injury news

          Ray-Ray McCloud III, WR, Q

          Ross Dwelley, TE, D
          Mon, Dec 4: Dwelley has a high right ankle sprain and is expected to miss time, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

          More 49ers injury news >>

          Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
          GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
          Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

          Latest Bills Injury news

          No injuries to report

          More Bills injury news >>

          Latest Chiefs Injury news

          Jerick McKinnon, RB, Q

          More Chiefs injury news >>

          Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
          SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
          Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

          Latest Broncos Injury news

          No injuries to report

          Recent IR Activity:

          Greg Dulcich, TE
          Fri, Dec 1: Dulcich (hamstring) is on pace to return before the end of the regular season if all goes well in his recovery, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

          More Broncos injury news >>

          Latest Chargers Injury news

          Nick Vannett, TE, Q

          Recent IR Activity:

          Joshua Palmer, WR
          Wed, Nov 29: Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Palmer (knee) hasn't been ruled out from returning from injured reserve this season, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

          More Chargers injury news >>

          Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
          AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
          Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET

          Latest Eagles Injury news

          Dallas Goedert, TE, Q

          More Eagles injury news >>

          Latest Cowboys Injury news

          No injuries to report

          Recent IR Activity:

          Peyton Hendershot, TE
          Thu, Nov 30: Dallas did not activate Hendershot (ankle) from its injured reserve list for Thursday's game versus the Seahawks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

          More Cowboys injury news >>