NBA betting: Five picks for MLK Day

The NBA has an extra-full slate on tap to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with 22 of the 30 teams in action. There will be games all day, starting with the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers at 1 p.m. ET and finishing with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET. A schedule this full leads to plenty of opportunity, so let's dig in and find some angles and matchups of interest.

Dre's favorite picks for MLK Day

Jordan Poole over 19.5 points (-105).

After averaging only 7.6 PPG on 33.3 FG% in his five games to start the year, Poole bounced back, averaging 24.0 PPG on 50.0 FG% in his past three games. He has a good chance to extend his streak of 20-plus point efforts Monday against a Pistons squad that has trouble defending perimeter ball-handlers. The Pistons allow the second-most points to opposing point guards (28.9 PPG) and 17th-most points to opposing shooting guards (24.0 PPG).

Victor Wembanyama over 19.5 points (-125).

Wembanyama sat out the Spurs' last game on Saturday but has been on a scoring tear when on the court despite playing fewer minutes. He has averaged essentially a point per minute over his past seven games with 23.4 PPG in 23.7 MPG. Wembanyama has scored 20 or more points in six of those seven games and faces a Hawks defense that allows the fourth-most points to opposing centers (24.0 PPG).

Golden State Warriors (-7.5) over Memphis Grizzlies (-110).

The Grizzlies are beset with injuries right now. With Desmond Bane (ankle) and Marcus Smart (finger) on the shelf, Derrick Rose (thigh) out and both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama listed as questionable and Ja Morant out for season, the Grizzlies could be missing all five starters and the top seven players on in their rotation. Meanwhile, the Warriors are expected to get both Stephen Curry (rest) and Draymond Green (suspension) back on Monday, making this the first game with their entire starting five in weeks. According to ESPN analytics, the Warriors should be favored by 8.2 points and I think that may be conservative.

Jayson Tatum over 28.5 points (-120).

Tatum was on a scoring tear to start calendar year 2024, averaging 35.8 PPG through his first four games before a team-wide dud performance against the Milwaukee Bucks last Thursday. He bounced back with 27 points in 30 minutes in a blowout over the Rockets Saturday and has a good chance of putting up some big numbers on Monday. Jaylen Brown is questionable with a knee injury, and the Celtics face a Raptors team that has allowed a whopping 131.2 PPG over their past five games since trading away OG Anunoby.

Utah Jazz (-6.5) over Indiana Pacers (-120).

The Jazz are quietly one of the hottest teams in the NBA in 2024. They have won five straight games by an average of 15.8 PPG, against tough competition including the Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. The Pacers continue to play tough basketball, but they are not the same team with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined.

Projections and injury reports

Odds provided by ESPN BET. Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers

1 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 19-19 (20-16-2)

76ers: 24-13 (24-13-0)

Line: 76ers (-8.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Rockets (+250), 76ers (-300)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 6.9, straight up 74%, 222.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); Mo Bamba, (GTD - Knee); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Back); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks

2:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 24-16 (23-16-1)

Mavericks: 23-17 (22-18-0)

Line: Pelicans (-4.5) Total: 235.5

Money Line: Pelicans (-165), Mavericks (+140)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 1.6, straight up 56%, 232.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Achilles); CJ McCollum, (GTD - Ankle); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Derrick Jones Jr., (GTD - Calf); Luka Doncic, (GTD - Ankle); Maxi Kleber, (GTD - Toe); Dante Exum, (OUT - Heel)

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks

3 p.m. Madison Square Garden, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Magic: 21-18 (25-14-0)

Knicks: 23-16 (22-16-1)

Line: Knicks (-6.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Magic (+220), Knicks (-270)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 6.8, straight up 73%, 228.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf)

Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Calf); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards

3 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Records (Against the Spread)

Pistons: 3-36 (15-23-1)

Wizards: 7-31 (18-19-1)

Line: Wizards (-6.5) Total: 240.5

Money Line: Pistons (+190), Wizards (-230)

BPI Projection: Wizards by 4.2, straight up 65%, 229.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Coach's Decision); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Coach's Decision)

Wizards: Danilo Gallinari, (OUT - Coach's Decision); Mike Muscala, (OUT - Coach's Decision); Johnny Davis, (GTD - Illness)

San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks

3:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 7-31 (17-20-1)

Hawks: 15-23 (9-29-0)

Line: Hawks (-7.5) Total: 245.5

Money Line: Spurs (+260), Hawks (-320)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 9.2, straight up 78%, 244.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Doug McDermott, (GTD - Ankle); Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

6 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

Records (Against the Spread)

Warriors: 18-21 (18-20-1)

Grizzlies: 14-25 (16-23-0)

Line: Warriors (-7.5) Total: 227.5

Money Line: Warriors (-300), Grizzlies (+250)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 8.2, straight up 76%, 233.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Moses Moody, (OUT - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., (GTD - Knee); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Knee); Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Records (Against the Spread)

Bulls: 19-22 (20-20-1)

Cavaliers: 22-15 (18-18-1)

Line: Cavaliers (-3.5) Total: 221.5

Money Line: Bulls (+130), Cavaliers (-150)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 3.7, straight up 64%, 223.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu, (GTD - Shoulder); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Kneecap); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Julian Phillips, (OUT - Lower Leg); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: Max Strus, (GTD - Knee); Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee)

Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center, New York

Records (Against the Spread)

Heat: 23-16 (19-20-0)

Nets: 16-22 (19-18-1)

Line: Nets (-2.5) Total: 220.5

Money Line: Heat (+110), Nets (-130)

BPI Projection: Nets by 1.8, straight up 57%, 220.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Toe); Kevin Love, (GTD - Knee); Jaime Jaquez Jr., (OUT - Groin); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Knee)

Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

Records (Against the Spread)

Celtics: 30-9 (19-18-2)

Raptors: 15-24 (20-19-0)

Line: Celtics (-7.5) Total: 242.5

Money Line: Celtics (-290), Raptors (+240)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 5.1, straight up 68%, 231.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaylen Brown, (GTD - Knee)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness); Otto Porter Jr., (OUT - Knee); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)

Indiana Pacers at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Pacers: 23-16 (23-15-1)

Jazz: 21-20 (25-16-0)

Line: Jazz (-7.5) Total: 245.5

Money Line: Pacers (+220), Jazz (-270)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 5.6, straight up 68%, 247.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Lower Leg); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Jazz: None reported

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 27-11 (26-11-1)

Lakers: 19-21 (16-24-0)

Line: Lakers (-1.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Thunder (-105), Lakers (-115)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 5.6, straight up 68%, 237.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Lindy Waters III, (GTD - Illness); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, (GTD - Knee)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Reddish, (OUT - Knee); Gabe Vincent, (OUT - Knee)