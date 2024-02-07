Why DraftKings and FanDuel are in a stalemate with Las Vegas

Open Extended Reactions

Before the NFL moved one of its teams to Las Vegas and well before it considered hosting a Super Bowl there, DraftKings and FanDuel were leaders in the emerging world of daily fantasy sports. That is, until May 14, 2018, when the Professional Sports and Amateur Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA) was repealed, clearing the way for individual states to legalize sports betting.

Due to their years-long investments in DFS, DraftKings and FanDuel not only had a huge foothold in the market for sports bettors, but also had the infrastructure to build the best sports betting apps.

Years later, the big head start has allowed the two companies to dominate the American sports betting market: According to the most recent data from research firm Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, in November, FanDuel controlled 35.77% of gross gaming revenue, while DraftKings controlled 33.54% -- a staggering 69.31% of the total sports betting market share.

And yet, there's one coveted legal betting state that the "Big Two" have yet to crack -- the state where it all began.

Nevada has had legal sports betting longer than any other state, establishing it in 1949 along with all other forms of gambling. The jurisdiction and its epicenter in Las Vegas have built up a robust in-person sportsbook network. However, the state's law dictates that any bettor wishing to use an online or mobile sportsbook must first register in-person at a physical sportsbook.

This makes it all but impossible for digital-age sportsbooks like DraftKings, FanDuel, ESPN BET and Fanatics to establish themselves in the Silver State without first investing millions of dollars in owning a resort casino there.

Furthermore, DraftKings and FanDuel aren't even able to offer DFS in the state after the Nevada Gaming Control Board ruled in 2015 that the subsection of fantasy sports is actually gambling, rather than a game of skill, and thus requires a full gaming license to operate there.

While the NGCB would "not speculate on the future business plans of gaming licensees or potential applicants," longtime residents of the Vegas' sports betting scene seem to understand what is happening in the background.

"We're still a cowboy town that's controlled by some very powerful people," professional sports bettor Bill Krackomberger told ESPN. "I'm not against it, I love it. But they just don't want that competition of the DraftKings and FanDuels taking over."

DraftKings declined to comment for this story, and a representative for FanDuel could not be reached after multiple attempts.

In-person sign-up requirements are not without precedent; Illinois and Iowa both had them in place during the early days of their legal sports betting experimentation, but dispatched with them in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

However, clearing that hurdle in those states likely would have been more of a priority for the big online books, especially in the case of Illinois, which brought in $73 million in sports betting revenue in November, trailing only New York ($151M) and New Jersey ($96M) according to the American Gaming Association's most recent report.