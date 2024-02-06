The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The 49ers opened as 2.5-point favorites at ESPN BET, with the total set at 47.5. The line has since dipped to -1.5 as of Monday.
Here is everything you need to know about how to bet the game, our favorite props, tips and plays, as well as the most notable bets.
This page will be continually updated with news, features and everything else you need leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.
Printable Super Bowl squares
SB LVIII Betting Guide
Loza and Dopp's props that pop
How to bet Super Bowl props
Mike Clay's Super Bowl LVIII Betting Playbook
Mike Clay pits his projection system against the sportsbooks with a look at Super Bowl LVIII's player props, offering his leans for taking the over or the under.
Mike Clay vs. Tyler Fulghum: Super Bowl LVIII betting predictions
Mike Clay and Tyler Fulghum bring their rivalry from the screen to the page as they propose the NFL props they're most behind in Super Bowl LVIII.
Liz Loza and Daniel Dopp's props that pop
Liz Loza and Daniel Dopp talk about the top betting storylines heading into Super Bowl LVIII.
Super Bowl features
The NFL and Las Vegas' evolution on sports and betting
The NFL and Las Vegas' relationship has changed dramatically in two decades, from an iconic ad the league wouldn't run to the Super Bowl being held in Sin City.
Sportsbooks enchant with Taylor Swift-linked Super Bowl props
As the fervor around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hits Las Vegas and the Super Bowl, sportsbooks around the country are trying to find ways to capitalize, even if only in a secondary way.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs thrive in underdog role
Patrick Mahomes winning as an underdog feels like déjà vu. Kevin Pulsifer explains why you shouldn't bet against the Chiefs QB in Super Bowl LVIII.
Super Bowl analysis
Super Bowl betting: Biggest, wildest bets and trends
The Super Bowl brings out big and outlandish bets, from amateur and professional bettors alike. We check in with sportsbooks on all the latest action for San Francisco-Kansas City.
Super Bowl LVIII betting odds: MVP, matchup results, more
Here are all the Super Bowl lines, MVP odds and more for the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.
49ers open as slight Super Bowl favorites vs. Chiefs; line dips
The 49ers were installed as small Super Bowl favorites over the Chiefs on the Sunday after the conference championship games, but the point spread narrowed quickly.