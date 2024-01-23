Super Bowl 2024 betting odds: MVP, matchup results, more

Pat McAfee has had enough of the Brock Purdy "slander" and lays out Purdy's impressive numbers to make his case. (1:22)

Four teams are left in the race to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The AFC's finalists will face off in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon when Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, led by Super Bowl MVP favorite Lamar Jackson.

After that, the NFC's No. 1-seeded San Francisco 49ers will look to make their eighth Super Bowl appearance, while the Detroit Lions chase their first.

Even though the matchup is yet to be decided, bettors can look ahead at which teams have the best odds to win the Super Bowl, which players are likely to win MVP for the game, and the exact matchup and result.

Odds courtesy of ESPN BET.