Betting tips for Week 1 Friday Night Football: Packers vs. Eagles

Week 1 NFL action continues with a Friday night matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles from São Paulo, Brazil. The spread has the Eagles as a 3-point favorite for the first NFL regular-season game ever played in Brazil.

Green Bay and Philadelphia both reached the playoffs last season, with the Packers falling in the divisional round and the Eagles suffering an upset loss in the wild-card round. Friday's game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Corinthians Arena.

Game lines

Spread: Eagles -2.5

Money line: Packers (+135), Eagles (-155)

Over/Under: 48.5

First-half spread: Eagles -1.5 (-110), Packers +1.5 (-110)

Packers total points: 23.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Eagles total points: 25.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

The props

Passing

Jordan Love total passing yards: 251.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Jalen Hurts total passing yards: 238.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Love total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -135/Under +110)

Hurts total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +110/Under -135)

Rushing

Josh Jacobs total rushing yards: 65.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Love total rushing yards: 5.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Saquon Barkley total rushing yards: 65.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Hurts total rushing yards: 37.5 (Under -115/Under -115)

Receiving

Jayden Reed total receiving yards: 41.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Christian Watson total receiving yards: 37.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Romeo Doubs total receiving yards: 38.5 (Over -120/Under -115)

Luke Musgrave total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Jacobs total receiving yards: 16.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

A.J. Brown total receiving yards: 71.5 (-Over 115/Under -115)

DeVonta Smith total receiving yards: 61.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Barkley total receiving yards: 15.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Favorite picks

Packers +2.5 (+105): It's surprising to see the Eagles favored by almost a field goal over the Packers on a neutral field. This feels like a game Green Bay could win outright. Matt LaFleur is one of the best playcallers in the league, and while the Packers still have some questions on defense, they've made solid offseason upgrades and brought in Jeff Hafley as the new coordinator. Green Bay was 8-4 against the spread as underdogs last season, and the Eagles are 0-5 against the spread as favorites in their past five. -- Eric Moody

Saquon Barkley OVER 64.5 rushing yards (-115): Barkley averaged 70.4 rushing yards per game behind a mediocre Giants offensive line. Now he'll be running behind an Eagles OL that led the league in run block win rate last season. Even without Jason Kelce, the unit should remain dominant in 2024. Barkley rushed for 86 yards against the Packers last season, and the Eagles ran for a staggering 363 yards against Green Bay in their last regular-season matchup in 2022. -- Moody

Jayden Reed OVER 42.5 receiving yards (-115): The Eagles' defense allowed the third-most receiving yards last season and specifically struggled against slot receivers. They addressed the issue by selecting cornerbacks with their first two picks in April's draft, but the rookies will be playing their first regular-season game against a formidable group of Packers receivers. With the Eagles likely to play zone defense to give their secondary some cushion, Reed stands to benefit. He lined up in the slot 67% of the time in 2023, averaging 5.8 targets and 49.6 receiving yards per game. -- Moody

Betting trends

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is 20-7 ATS and 16-11 outright in his career as an underdog. Both are the best records among coaches with at least 15 games as an underdog in the Super Bowl era. He is 22-8 ATS as an underdog including the playoffs (16-13 outright), including covering five straight games as an underdog.

The Eagles finished last season 0-7 ATS including playoffs (1-6 SU), the longest active ATS losing streak in the NFL and one game shy of the Eagles' longest ATS losing streak in the Super Bowl era (eight straight from 1994-95). They are 1-4 outright as a favorite in that span.

Last year, all five international games went under the total. Since 2017, unders in international games are 17-8. Favorites are 16-9 ATS in international games over that span (4-1 ATS last season).

Prime-time unders are 70-42-1 during the past two seasons (35-23 last season).

