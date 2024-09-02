        <
          2024 college football Week 2: Betting odds and lines

          The Texas Longhorns enter Saturday's marquee Week 2 matchup against the Michigan Wolverines as 6.5-point favorites at ESPN BET. Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
          Sep 2, 2024, 09:00 PM

          After an eventful Week 1 of the 2024 college football season, Week 2 kicks off with a marquee top-25 matchup which is sure to help shape the regular season and have College Football Playoff implications. The No. 4 Texas Longhorns head to Ann-Arbor to battle the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines. The Longhorns, coming off a dominant 52-0 victory over the Colorado State Rams last week, enter Saturday's nonconference showdown as 6.5-point road favorites over the defending champions at ESPN BET. Meanwhile Michigan looks to play spoiler after defeating Fresno State in Week 1.

          The Saturday night primetime game features, Nico Iamaleava and the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (-7.5, 59.5) facing Grayson McCall and the No. 24 NC State Wolfpack (ABC/ESPN+).

          Here are all the odds for every matchup with top-25 teams in Week 2.

          All odds are accurate as of time of publication. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

          No. 4 Texas (-6.5) at No. 9 Michigan
          Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, FOX

          Records: Texas 1-0; Michigan 1-0
          Opening line: Michigan +4, o48.5 (-110)
          Money line: Texas (-240); Michigan (+200)
          Over/under: 44.5 (O -105, U 120)

          FPI projection: Texas by 10 points, 74% probability to win game

          Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State (-35)
          Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

          Records: Bowling Green 1-0; Penn State 1-0
          Opening line: Penn State -32, o48.5 (-115)
          Money line: Off
          Over/under: 49.5 (O -110, U 110)

          FPI projection: Penn State by 34.3 points, 98% probability to win game

          Arkansas at No. 17 Oklahoma State (-8.5)
          Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Arkansas 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0
          Opening line: Oklahoma State -8.5, o52.5 (-215)
          Money line: Arkansas (+260); Oklahoma State (-320)
          Over/under: 59.5 (O -110, U 110)

          FPI projection: Oklahoma State by 2.3 points, 56% probability to win game

          No. 18 Kansas State (-9.5) at Tulane
          Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: Kansas State 1-0; Tulane 1-0
          Opening line: Tulane +10, o48.5 (-110)
          Money line: Kansas State (-380); Tulane (+300)
          Over/under: 49.5 (O -110, U 110)

          FPI projection: Kansas State by 2 points, 55% probability to win game

          McNeese at No. 20 Texas A&M
          Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network

          Records: McNeese 1-1 (Southland); Texas A&M 0-1

          No line posted

          FPI projection: Texas A&M by 38 points, 99% probability to win game

          Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia
          Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

          Records: Tennessee Tech 0-1 (Big South-OVC); Georgia 1-0

          No line posted

          FPI projection: Georgia by 61.4 points, 100% probability to win game

          Northern Illinois at No. 7 Notre Dame -29.5
          Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, NBC, Peacock

          Records: Northern Illinois 1-0; Notre Dame 1-0
          Opening line: Notre Dame -30, o46.5 (-115)
          Money line: Northern Illinois (+3000); Notre Dame (-10000)
          Over/under: 46.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI projection: Notre Dame by 29.8 points, 96% probability to win game

          Baylor at No. 12 Utah -15.5
          Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, FOX

          Records: Baylor 1-0; Utah 1-0
          Opening line: Utah -17, o53.5 (-110)
          Money line: Baylor (+500); Utah (-700)
          Over/under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI projection: Utah by 12.1 points, 78% probability to win game

          Iowa State at No. 25 Iowa (-3)
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+

          Records: Iowa State 1-0; Iowa 1-0
          Opening line: Iowa -2, o37.5 (-110)
          Money line: Iowa State (+105); Iowa (-125)
          Over/under: 35.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI projection: Iowa by 8.9 points, 72% probability to win game

          Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss (-41)
          Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

          Records: Middle Tennessee 1-0; Ole Miss 1-0
          Opening line: Ole Miss -42, o62.5 (-110)
          Money line: Off
          Over/under: 62.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI projection: Ole Miss by 35.9 points, 98% probability to win game

          Florida A&M at No. 19 Miami
          Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ACC Extra

          Records: Florida A&M 2-0 (WAC - East); Miami 1-0

          No line posted

          FPI projection: Miami by 49.2 points, 100% probability to win game

          South Florida at No. 5 Alabama (-31)
          Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: South Florida 1-0; Alabama 1-0
          Opening line: Alabama -31, o63.5 (-110)
          Money line: South Florida (+3000); Alabama (-10000)
          Over/under: 63.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI projection: Alabama by 34.8 points, 98% probability to win game

          Buffalo at No. 11 Missouri (-34)
          Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

          Records: Buffalo 1-0; Missouri 1-0
          Opening line: Missouri -34.5, o52.5 (-110)
          Money line: Buffalo (+4000); Missouri (-20000)
          Over/under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI projection: Missouri by 33.1 points, 97% probability to win game

          No. 22 Kansas (-6) at Illinois
          Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

          Records: Kansas 1-0; Illinois 1-0
          Opening line: Illinois +6.5, o58.5 (125)
          Money line: Kansas (-215); Illinois (+180)
          Over/under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI projection: Kansas by 6.8 points, 67% probability to win game

          Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (-38.5)
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

          Records: Western Michigan 0-1; Ohio State 1-0
          Opening line: Ohio State -39, o54.5 (-105)
          Money line: Off
          Over/under: 54.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI projection: Ohio State by 36.3 points, 98% probability to win game

          Nicholls at No. 13 LSU
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

          Records: Nicholls 0-1 (Southland); LSU 0-1

          No line posted

          FPI projection: LSU by 33.8 points, 98% probability to win game

          No. 15 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State 7.5
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Tennessee 1-0; NC State 1-0
          Opening line: NC State +4.5, o60.5 (130)
          Money line: Tennessee (-300); NC State (+250)
          Over/under: 59.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI projection: Tennessee by 18.9 points, 88% probability to win game

          Houston at No. 16 Oklahoma -29
          Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network

          Records: Houston 0-1; Oklahoma 1-0
          Opening line: Oklahoma -27.5, o52.5 (-110)
          Money line: Houston (+2500); Oklahoma (-7500)
          Over/under: 52.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI projection: Oklahoma by 31.3 points, 97% probability to win game

          App State at No. 14 Clemson (-17)
          Saturday, 8:00 PM ET, ACC Network

          Records: App State 1-0; Clemson 0-0
          Opening line: Clemson -17, o51.5 (-110)
          Money line: App State (+550); Clemson (-800)
          Over/under: 51.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI projection: Clemson by 14.1 points, 81% probability to win game

          Boise State at No. 3 Oregon -18.5
          Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, Peacock

          Records: Boise State 1-0; Oregon 1-0
          Opening line: Oregon -19.5, o60.5 (-115)
          Money line: Boise State (+750); Oregon (-1200)
          Over/under: 61.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI projection: Oregon by 13.2 points, 80% probability to win game

          Northern Arizona at No. 21 Arizona
          Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

          Records: Northern Arizona 1-0 (Big Sky); Arizona 1-0

          No line posted

          FPI projection: Arizona by 32.3 points, 97% probability to win game

          Utah State at No. 23 USC -28.5
          Saturday, 11 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

          Records: Utah State 1-0; USC 1-0
          Opening line: USC -27, o61.5 (-110)
          Money line: Utah State (+1300); USC (-3000)
          Over/under: 63.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI projection: USC by 27.3 points, 95% probability to win game