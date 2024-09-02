2024 college football Week 2: Betting odds and lines

Open Extended Reactions

After an eventful Week 1 of the 2024 college football season, Week 2 kicks off with a marquee top-25 matchup which is sure to help shape the regular season and have College Football Playoff implications. The No. 4 Texas Longhorns head to Ann-Arbor to battle the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines. The Longhorns, coming off a dominant 52-0 victory over the Colorado State Rams last week, enter Saturday's nonconference showdown as 6.5-point road favorites over the defending champions at ESPN BET. Meanwhile Michigan looks to play spoiler after defeating Fresno State in Week 1.

The Saturday night primetime game features, Nico Iamaleava and the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (-7.5, 59.5) facing Grayson McCall and the No. 24 NC State Wolfpack (ABC/ESPN+).

Here are all the odds for every matchup with top-25 teams in Week 2.

All odds are accurate as of time of publication. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

No. 4 Texas (-6.5) at No. 9 Michigan

Saturday, 12:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Texas 1-0; Michigan 1-0

Opening line: Michigan +4, o48.5 (-110)

Money line: Texas (-240); Michigan (+200)

Over/under: 44.5 (O -105, U 120)

FPI projection: Texas by 10 points, 74% probability to win game

Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State (-35)

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Records: Bowling Green 1-0; Penn State 1-0

Opening line: Penn State -32, o48.5 (-115)

Money line: Off

Over/under: 49.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI projection: Penn State by 34.3 points, 98% probability to win game

Arkansas at No. 17 Oklahoma State (-8.5)

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Arkansas 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0

Opening line: Oklahoma State -8.5, o52.5 (-215)

Money line: Arkansas (+260); Oklahoma State (-320)

Over/under: 59.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI projection: Oklahoma State by 2.3 points, 56% probability to win game

No. 18 Kansas State (-9.5) at Tulane

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Kansas State 1-0; Tulane 1-0

Opening line: Tulane +10, o48.5 (-110)

Money line: Kansas State (-380); Tulane (+300)

Over/under: 49.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI projection: Kansas State by 2 points, 55% probability to win game

McNeese at No. 20 Texas A&M

Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: McNeese 1-1 (Southland); Texas A&M 0-1

No line posted

FPI projection: Texas A&M by 38 points, 99% probability to win game

Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

Records: Tennessee Tech 0-1 (Big South-OVC); Georgia 1-0

No line posted

FPI projection: Georgia by 61.4 points, 100% probability to win game

Northern Illinois at No. 7 Notre Dame -29.5

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, NBC, Peacock

Records: Northern Illinois 1-0; Notre Dame 1-0

Opening line: Notre Dame -30, o46.5 (-115)

Money line: Northern Illinois (+3000); Notre Dame (-10000)

Over/under: 46.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI projection: Notre Dame by 29.8 points, 96% probability to win game

Baylor at No. 12 Utah -15.5

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, FOX

Records: Baylor 1-0; Utah 1-0

Opening line: Utah -17, o53.5 (-110)

Money line: Baylor (+500); Utah (-700)

Over/under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI projection: Utah by 12.1 points, 78% probability to win game

Iowa State at No. 25 Iowa (-3)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS, Paramount+

Records: Iowa State 1-0; Iowa 1-0

Opening line: Iowa -2, o37.5 (-110)

Money line: Iowa State (+105); Iowa (-125)

Over/under: 35.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI projection: Iowa by 8.9 points, 72% probability to win game

Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss (-41)

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: Middle Tennessee 1-0; Ole Miss 1-0

Opening line: Ole Miss -42, o62.5 (-110)

Money line: Off

Over/under: 62.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI projection: Ole Miss by 35.9 points, 98% probability to win game

Florida A&M at No. 19 Miami

Saturday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ACC Extra

Records: Florida A&M 2-0 (WAC - East); Miami 1-0

No line posted

FPI projection: Miami by 49.2 points, 100% probability to win game

South Florida at No. 5 Alabama (-31)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: South Florida 1-0; Alabama 1-0

Opening line: Alabama -31, o63.5 (-110)

Money line: South Florida (+3000); Alabama (-10000)

Over/under: 63.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI projection: Alabama by 34.8 points, 98% probability to win game

Buffalo at No. 11 Missouri (-34)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

Records: Buffalo 1-0; Missouri 1-0

Opening line: Missouri -34.5, o52.5 (-110)

Money line: Buffalo (+4000); Missouri (-20000)

Over/under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI projection: Missouri by 33.1 points, 97% probability to win game

No. 22 Kansas (-6) at Illinois

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

Records: Kansas 1-0; Illinois 1-0

Opening line: Illinois +6.5, o58.5 (125)

Money line: Kansas (-215); Illinois (+180)

Over/under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI projection: Kansas by 6.8 points, 67% probability to win game

Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (-38.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Records: Western Michigan 0-1; Ohio State 1-0

Opening line: Ohio State -39, o54.5 (-105)

Money line: Off

Over/under: 54.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI projection: Ohio State by 36.3 points, 98% probability to win game

Nicholls at No. 13 LSU

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

Records: Nicholls 0-1 (Southland); LSU 0-1

No line posted

FPI projection: LSU by 33.8 points, 98% probability to win game

No. 15 Tennessee at No. 24 NC State 7.5

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Tennessee 1-0; NC State 1-0

Opening line: NC State +4.5, o60.5 (130)

Money line: Tennessee (-300); NC State (+250)

Over/under: 59.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI projection: Tennessee by 18.9 points, 88% probability to win game

Houston at No. 16 Oklahoma -29

Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: Houston 0-1; Oklahoma 1-0

Opening line: Oklahoma -27.5, o52.5 (-110)

Money line: Houston (+2500); Oklahoma (-7500)

Over/under: 52.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI projection: Oklahoma by 31.3 points, 97% probability to win game

App State at No. 14 Clemson (-17)

Saturday, 8:00 PM ET, ACC Network

Records: App State 1-0; Clemson 0-0

Opening line: Clemson -17, o51.5 (-110)

Money line: App State (+550); Clemson (-800)

Over/under: 51.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI projection: Clemson by 14.1 points, 81% probability to win game

Boise State at No. 3 Oregon -18.5

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, Peacock

Records: Boise State 1-0; Oregon 1-0

Opening line: Oregon -19.5, o60.5 (-115)

Money line: Boise State (+750); Oregon (-1200)

Over/under: 61.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI projection: Oregon by 13.2 points, 80% probability to win game

Northern Arizona at No. 21 Arizona

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Records: Northern Arizona 1-0 (Big Sky); Arizona 1-0

No line posted

FPI projection: Arizona by 32.3 points, 97% probability to win game

Utah State at No. 23 USC -28.5

Saturday, 11 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Records: Utah State 1-0; USC 1-0

Opening line: USC -27, o61.5 (-110)

Money line: Utah State (+1300); USC (-3000)

Over/under: 63.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI projection: USC by 27.3 points, 95% probability to win game