The Chicago Bears (3-2) in the midst of a three-game winning streak head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) in the 2024 NFL London Games. With Week 6 already underway, the first game on the Sunday slate features a steadily improving Caleb Williams going up against Jaguars team that has struggled to start the season.

The line for this game opened at Bears -2 but ticked down to -1 entering Sunday. The London showdown will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET with the total set at 44.5. ESPN's Football Power Index favors the Bears to cover the spread and gives Chicago a 60.3% chance to win outright.

Betting analysts Tyler Fulghum and Eric Moody break down their favorite bets for the Sunday morning matchup.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Game lines

Spread: Bears -1

Money line: Bears (-120), Jaguars (Even)

Over/Under: 44.5

First-half spread: Bears -0.5 (+105), Jaguars +0.5 (-130)

First-half moneyline: Bears (-120), Jaguars (-105)

Bears total points: 22.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Jaguars total points: 21.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

The props

Passing

Caleb Williams total passing yards: 249.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Williams total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Trevor Lawrence total passing yards: 224.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Lawrence total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +115/Under -145)

Rushing

D'Andre Swift total rushing yards: 49.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Travis Etienne Jr. total rushing yards: 44.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Tank Bigsby total rushing yards: 39.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Roschon Johnson total rushing yards: 24.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Williams total rushing yards: 19.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Receiving

DJ Moore total receiving yards: 69.5 (Over Even/Under -130)

Brian Thomas Jr. total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over Even/Under -130)

Christian Kirk total receiving yards: 44.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Keenan Allen total receiving yards: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Evan Engram total receiving yards: 39.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Rome Odunze total receiving yards: 39.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Gabe Davis total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Cole Kmet total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Swift total receiving yards: 19.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Etienne Jr. total receiving yards: 19.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Picks for the game

DJ Moore 60+ receiving yards

Tyler Fulghum: The Jaguars are getting shredded by opposing WRs. The leading receiver on the opposing team has amassed at least 70 yards in every game Jacksonville has played this season. They've already allowed four WRs to go over 100 yards. The Bears' offense is starting to find its footing five starts into the career of Caleb Williams. I think this is another spot where we can trust Williams and his No. 1 WR to put in good work Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence under 224.5 passing yards.

Eric Moody: Lawrence put up a season-high 371 yards against the Colts last week, but he faced almost no pressure (only 12 of his 49 dropbacks saw any heat). Now, he's up against the Bears, who rank second in pass rush win rate and have a secondary that has allowed just 174.0 passing yards per game. Lawrence has averaged 182.2 yards from Weeks 1-4. This could be a tough outing for the Jaguars quarterback against the best defense secondary he has faced.

Bears -1.0.

Eric Moody: The Jaguars head to London for back-to-back games after picking up their first win in Week 5 against the Colts. But this Jacksonville offense has struggled to find rhythm all season. Now, the Jags face a ferocious Bears defense that ranks seventh in total yards allowed and is tied for fifth in points allowed per game. On the other side, Chicago's Caleb Williams is growing before our eyes. He has thrown for 300-plus yards in two of his past three games, showing improvement against the blitz and on deep throws (15-plus air yards). The Jaguars are 3-8 against the spread in their last 11, while the Bears are 8-3-1 ATS in their last 12 games.

Betting trends

Courtesy ESPN Research

The Bears have covered five straight games as favorites (3-0 ATS this season).

This is the first time the Bears have been favored in a game outside of Chicago since 2021 (-2.5 at Lions in Week 12).

The Bears are 2-10-1 ATS when the line is between +3 and -3 under Matt Eberflus.

Five straight London games have gone under the total (4-0 since start of last season).

