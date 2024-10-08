Open Extended Reactions

The NFL Week 6 schedule kicks off Thursday with the 2-3 San Francisco 49ers on the road against the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks with an NFC West division lead on the line. We have more Sunday morning football from London featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears, while the Sunday nightcap features the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants The week culminates with "Monday Night Football" from East Rutherford, New Jersey, in a rematch of the 2023 Week 1 MNF game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in which Aaron Rodgers suffered his season-ending Achilles tear.

Here's a look at all the Week 6 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics.

San Francisco 49ers -3.5 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Money Line: 49ers (-185) ; Seahawks (+155)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: 49ers by 4.6, 61.9% to win outright

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears -2.5

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Net

Money Line: Jaguars (+115) ; Bears (-135)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Bears by 3.7, 59.1% to win outright

Indianapolis Colts -1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Colts (-115) ; Titans (-105)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Colts by 0.7, 52.7% to win outright

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles -8.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Money Line: Browns (+340) ; Eagles (-425)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 8, 69.7% to win outright

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers -5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Money Line: Cardinals (+195) ; Packers (-230)

Total: 49.5; Opened: 49.5

FPI favorite: Packers by 4.4, 61.9% to win outright

Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens -6.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Commanders (+240) ; Ravens (-290)

Total: 52.5; Opened: 51.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 6, 64.4% to win outright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 vs. New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Line movement: Opened Saints -2.5

Money Line: Buccaneers (-135) ; Saints (+115)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Saints by 2.1, 54.4% to win outright

Houston Texans -7 vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Texans (-320) ; Patriots (+260)

Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5

FPI favorite: Texans by 7.5, 69% to win outright

Los Angeles Chargers -3 vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Chargers (-155) ; Broncos (+135)

Total: 35.5; Opened: 36.5

FPI favorite: Chargers by 2, 54.5% to win outright

Pittsburgh Steelers -3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Steelers (-155) ; Raiders (+135)

Total: 36.5; Opened: 36.5

FPI favorite: Steelers by 2.5, 57.2% to win outright

Atlanta Falcons -6.5 vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Line movement: Opened Falcons -4.5

Money Line: Falcons (-275) ; Panthers (+225)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Falcons by 5.2, 62.2% to win outright

Detroit Lions -3.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Money Line: Lions (-170) ; Cowboys (+145)

Total: 52.5; Opened: 52.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 3, 57.4% to win outright

Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 vs. New York Giants

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Bengals (-175) ; Giants (+150)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.1, 60.8% to win outright

Buffalo Bills -2.5 vs. New York Jets

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Money Line: Bills (-135) ; Jets (+115)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 2, 55.1% to win outright