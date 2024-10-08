The NFL Week 6 schedule kicks off Thursday with the 2-3 San Francisco 49ers on the road against the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks with an NFC West division lead on the line. We have more Sunday morning football from London featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears, while the Sunday nightcap features the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants The week culminates with "Monday Night Football" from East Rutherford, New Jersey, in a rematch of the 2023 Week 1 MNF game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in which Aaron Rodgers suffered his season-ending Achilles tear.
Here's a look at all the Week 6 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET
San Francisco 49ers -3.5 vs. Seattle Seahawks
Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Money Line: 49ers (-185) ; Seahawks (+155)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: 49ers by 4.6, 61.9% to win outright
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears -2.5
Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Net
Money Line: Jaguars (+115) ; Bears (-135)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Bears by 3.7, 59.1% to win outright
Indianapolis Colts -1 vs. Tennessee Titans
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Colts (-115) ; Titans (-105)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Colts by 0.7, 52.7% to win outright
Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles -8.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
Money Line: Browns (+340) ; Eagles (-425)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
FPI favorite: Eagles by 8, 69.7% to win outright
Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers -5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
Money Line: Cardinals (+195) ; Packers (-230)
Total: 49.5; Opened: 49.5
FPI favorite: Packers by 4.4, 61.9% to win outright
Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens -6.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Commanders (+240) ; Ravens (-290)
Total: 52.5; Opened: 51.5
FPI favorite: Ravens by 6, 64.4% to win outright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
Line movement: Opened Saints -2.5
Money Line: Buccaneers (-135) ; Saints (+115)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Saints by 2.1, 54.4% to win outright
Houston Texans -7 vs. New England Patriots
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Texans (-320) ; Patriots (+260)
Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5
FPI favorite: Texans by 7.5, 69% to win outright
Los Angeles Chargers -3 vs. Denver Broncos
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Chargers (-155) ; Broncos (+135)
Total: 35.5; Opened: 36.5
FPI favorite: Chargers by 2, 54.5% to win outright
Pittsburgh Steelers -3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Steelers (-155) ; Raiders (+135)
Total: 36.5; Opened: 36.5
FPI favorite: Steelers by 2.5, 57.2% to win outright
Atlanta Falcons -6.5 vs. Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
Line movement: Opened Falcons -4.5
Money Line: Falcons (-275) ; Panthers (+225)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Falcons by 5.2, 62.2% to win outright
Detroit Lions -3.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
Money Line: Lions (-170) ; Cowboys (+145)
Total: 52.5; Opened: 52.5
FPI favorite: Lions by 3, 57.4% to win outright
Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 vs. New York Giants
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Bengals (-175) ; Giants (+150)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.1, 60.8% to win outright
Buffalo Bills -2.5 vs. New York Jets
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Money Line: Bills (-135) ; Jets (+115)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Bills by 2, 55.1% to win outright