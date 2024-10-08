        <
        >

          2024 NFL Week 6: Betting odds and lines for every game

          Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, third in points scored so far this season, will face a Jets defense that is tied for the 6th-fewest points surrendered so far this season. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN
          Oct 8, 2024, 03:14 PM

          The NFL Week 6 schedule kicks off Thursday with the 2-3 San Francisco 49ers on the road against the 3-2 Seattle Seahawks with an NFC West division lead on the line. We have more Sunday morning football from London featuring the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chicago Bears, while the Sunday nightcap features the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants The week culminates with "Monday Night Football" from East Rutherford, New Jersey, in a rematch of the 2023 Week 1 MNF game between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in which Aaron Rodgers suffered his season-ending Achilles tear.

          Here's a look at all the Week 6 games. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

          MORE NFL BETTING CONTENT: Early picks for Week 6 | By the numbers: NFL point spreads tightest in Super Bowl era

          San Francisco 49ers -3.5 vs. Seattle Seahawks
          Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

          Money Line: 49ers (-185) ; Seahawks (+155)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: 49ers by 4.6, 61.9% to win outright

          Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears -2.5
          Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Net

          Money Line: Jaguars (+115) ; Bears (-135)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Bears by 3.7, 59.1% to win outright

          Indianapolis Colts -1 vs. Tennessee Titans
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Colts (-115) ; Titans (-105)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Colts by 0.7, 52.7% to win outright

          Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles -8.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

          Money Line: Browns (+340) ; Eagles (-425)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 43.5
          FPI favorite: Eagles by 8, 69.7% to win outright

          Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers -5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

          Money Line: Cardinals (+195) ; Packers (-230)
          Total: 49.5; Opened: 49.5
          FPI favorite: Packers by 4.4, 61.9% to win outright

          Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

          Washington Commanders vs. Baltimore Ravens -6.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Commanders (+240) ; Ravens (-290)
          Total: 52.5; Opened: 51.5
          FPI favorite: Ravens by 6, 64.4% to win outright

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 vs. New Orleans Saints
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

          Line movement: Opened Saints -2.5

          Money Line: Buccaneers (-135) ; Saints (+115)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 45.5
          FPI favorite: Saints by 2.1, 54.4% to win outright

          Houston Texans -7 vs. New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Texans (-320) ; Patriots (+260)
          Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5
          FPI favorite: Texans by 7.5, 69% to win outright

          Los Angeles Chargers -3 vs. Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Chargers (-155) ; Broncos (+135)
          Total: 35.5; Opened: 36.5
          FPI favorite: Chargers by 2, 54.5% to win outright

          Pittsburgh Steelers -3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Steelers (-155) ; Raiders (+135)
          Total: 36.5; Opened: 36.5
          FPI favorite: Steelers by 2.5, 57.2% to win outright

          Atlanta Falcons -6.5 vs. Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

          Line movement: Opened Falcons -4.5

          Money Line: Falcons (-275) ; Panthers (+225)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Falcons by 5.2, 62.2% to win outright

          Detroit Lions -3.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

          Money Line: Lions (-170) ; Cowboys (+145)
          Total: 52.5; Opened: 52.5
          FPI favorite: Lions by 3, 57.4% to win outright

          Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 vs. New York Giants
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

          Money Line: Bengals (-175) ; Giants (+150)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.1, 60.8% to win outright

          Buffalo Bills -2.5 vs. New York Jets
          Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Money Line: Bills (-135) ; Jets (+115)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Bills by 2, 55.1% to win outright