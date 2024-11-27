NFL betting tips for Thanksgiving: Lines, trends and props that pop

Field Yates is wondering why the Dolphins don't take chances down the field to Tyreek Hill. (1:26)

Week 13 in the NFL gives us a trio of Thanksgiving Day games to get the long holiday weekend underway.

The Chicago Bears (4-7) visit the Detroit Lions (10-1) to kick off the day, followed by an NFC East rivalry game between the New York Giants (2-9) and Dallas Cowboys (4-7).

If a food coma hasn't kicked in, the Thursday night game looks like the best of the bunch, as the Miami Dolphins (5-6) visit the Green Bay Packers (8-3).

But there's still time to get potential bets in before the festivities get going, so check out the lines, props, analysis, trends and our picks below.

Bears at Lions (12:30 p.m. ET on CBS)

The first matchup of the day features two teams heading in opposite directions.

The Lions (10-1, 9-2 ATS) have won nine straight and are now the favorite to win the Super Bowl (+275 at ESPN BET). The Bears (4-7, 6-5 ATS), meanwhile, have suffered five straight losses, three in heartbreaking fashion, including Sunday's wild overtime loss after they scored 11 points in the final 22 seconds against the Minnesota Vikings to end regulation.

At +550, Lions QB Jared Goff is the third choice to win MVP, behind only Josh Allen (+130) and Lamar Jackson (+300). Bears QB Caleb Williams opened the season as the Rookie of the Year favorite but has dipped to 40-1 as the fifth choice.

Detroit enters Thursday as an 11-point favorite in a game that currently has the highest points total (48.5) in Week 13.

This is the first matchup between these NFC North rivals this season. They will meet again in Week 16.

Game lines

Spread: Lions -9.5 (Opened Lions -10.5)

Moneyline: Lions -450, Bears +340

Over/Under: 48.5 (Opened 48.5)

First-half spread: Lions -6.5 (-115), Bears +6.5 (-105)

Bears total points: 19.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Lions total points: 28.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Player props

Passing

Jared Goff total passing yards: 249.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Goff total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Caleb Williams total passing yards: 224.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Williams total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +180/Under -235)

Rushing

D'Andre Swift total rushing yards: 44.5 (Over -130/Under +105)

Receiving

Amon-Ra St. Brown total receiving yards: 69.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Jameson Williams total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

DJ Moore total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Keenan Allen total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Rome Odunze total receiving yards: 44.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Cole Kmet total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Props that Pop

DJ Moore OVER 69.5 receiving yards + receiving TD (+475)

Liz Loza: The apple cider mimosas might have preemptively gone to my head, but I think Moore can finish with 70 receiving yards and a score. His numbers have been up since Thomas Brown was installed as the Bears' OC, hauling in a perfect 14 of 14 balls over his past two games. Additionally, injuries to the Lions' defensive line and secondary have made the team's defense susceptible to the pass, as the unit has allowed the third-most receiving yards (2,059) to opposing wide receivers. And with a projected point total of 48.5, Moore figures to draw plenty of opportunities. Bear down (sorry, Daniel)!

Caleb Williams OVER 33.5 pass attempts

Daniel Dopp: Things are different in Chicago with Thomas Brown leading the offense. The new offensive coordinator has not been shy to rely on the arm of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Williams attempted 31 passes in a 20-19 loss against Green Bay in Week 11 and threw 47 in a 30-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last week. Even though that Vikings game went into overtime, Williams still attempted 46 passes in regulation, so don't think the reason for that volume was the extra quarter in Week 12.

Chicago should again be throwing the ball in bunches against the Lions. Detroit has stifled opposing running backs in a major way, allowing the third-fewest rush attempts and fourth-fewest yards. Pair that with the Lions being 9.5-point favorites as of this writing and it's easy to think Williams will be out here slinging it. The Lions have seen seven different QBs attempt at least 33 passes against them, and I truly believe the shift in the Bears' offensive play-calling should help here.

Another thing to note: the Lions' best CB, Carlton Davis III, was ruled out for Thursday's game because of a knee injury, which could help Williams keep this game mildly competitive. I know Williams has been up and down, but I don't think the Bears' running attack is going to be the thing that keeps them close in this matchup -- it'll be Williams' arm. That's why I'm taking Caleb OVER 33.5 pass attempts.

Betting trends and more

