Asian Games: Can India touch 100 medals? Yes, but wrestlers hold the key

India began these Asian Games with the target of 100 medals. It might have been a tagline for the broadcaster but soon enough it became the topic of conversation: Will Iss baar sau paar happen? The number seemed unrealistic in the first few days of the Games but, with three days of events to go, they have already comfortably gone past their best-ever Asian Games medal tally of 70 from the 2018 Asian Games - and are making a serious push for 100.

Here's what the Indian contingent needs to do during the rest of the Hangzhou Asian Games to achieve the century.

India's current official medal count: 83

Guaranteed medals with final rounds left to play

Squash - 1

Saurav Ghosal plays in the men's singles final on Thursday afternoon and the veteran looks to turn his fifth Asian Games men's singles medal into a first-ever gold medal.

Compound Archery - 3

Abhishek Verma will face Ojas Pravin Deotale in the final of the men's individual event on Saturday, so India will split the gold and silver medals there. The same day, Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be in the women's individual final and will win gold or silver.

Kabaddi - 2

Both the Indian men and women have qualified for the semifinals, and in the absence of bronze medal playoffs in Kabaddi, both teams are guaranteed to win a medal.

Bridge - 1

The Indian men's team continues their final against Hong Kong on Friday and will come back from Hangzhou with at least a silver medal.

Men's Hockey - 1

The Indian men's team face off against Japan in the final on Friday in their attempt to regain the Asian Games gold medal and qualify for the Olympics.

Badminton - 1

HS Prannoy won India's first men's singles medal at the Asian Games since 1982, and has his semifinal to follow on Friday. He will be looking to go all the way, but will finish with at least a bronze medal.

India's medal count after guaranteed medals added - 92

What India need to do in remaining events

Badminton

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play their men's doubles quarterfinal on Thursday evening and could add to India's medal tally, as all semifinalists in badminton are guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

Maximum Possible Medals - 1

Men's Cricket

Ruturaj Gaikwad's men face Bangladesh in the semifinal, where a win will add to India's medal tally. Even if India lose to Bangladesh in the semifinal, they will have another chance to win a medal in the bronze medal playoff.

Maximum Possible Medals - 1

Women's Hockey

Janneke Schopmann's side face China in the semifinal on Thursday, and much like the men's cricket team, they will have two chances at winning a medal, with either the final or bronze medal playoff to follow.

Maximum Possible Medals - 1

Chess

After Round 6, both the Indian men's and women's team were in second place. But there are three more rounds of chess left to play for both teams. If they can retain their position on the table, then India will have two more medals in their tally.

Maximum Possible Medals - 2

Archery

Aditi Gopichand Swami will play the bronze medal match in the women's individual event on Saturday, while both the men's and women's recurve teams will be in action on Friday, looking to emulate the feats achieved by the compound archers.

Maximum Possible Medals - 3

Wrestling

Indian wrestlers are in four bronze medal bouts on Thursday - Antim Panghal, Pooja Gehlot, Mansi and Naveen will all look to win medals. Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Aman Sehrawat begin their Asian Games campaigns on Friday.

Maximum Possible Medals - 11