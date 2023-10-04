Asian Games Live, Day 12: India look to extend record medal tally with archery, wrestling, squash

India's penchant for discovering javelin stars at Asian Games continued yesterday, with Kishore Kumar Jena joining the inimitable Neeraj Chopra atop the podium, but plenty of athletes can grab the spotlight anew on Day 12 of the Hangzhou Games. This is already India's best-ever Asiad from a medals perspective, with the contingent already taking home 81 medals so far with three more days to go.

Jyothi Vennam can add to her mixed team gold in compound archery with the women's team, alongside reigning world champion Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur. Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Samadhan Jawkar bid for the men's team medal in compound archery.

India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 5, Thursday

Saurav Ghosal takes on Ng Eain Yow of Malaysia in the squash men's singles final, aiming to win his first ever singles gold after four singles medals in previous editions going back to 2006. Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Sandhu are also vying for gold in the mixed doubles final as India's squash contingent aims to make it a rich return again.

Best of India at Asian Games

The Indian women's hockey team take on China where a win will seal a spot in the final, while India's men's bridge team will also bid for gold. Badminton stars PV Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag continue their campaigns while India's freestyle wrestling contingent, who came through plenty of selection controversy to feature in the Asian games begin. Antim Panghal, Bajrang Punia, Aman Sehrawat et al will be eyeing medals but that's easier said than done.

You can follow all the action from what promises to be an action-packed day 12 right here on our blog at ESPN India:

(Please wait a few seconds for the live blog to load. If it doesn't, please click here)