Moment of the Weekend: Harry Kane's season of firsts, this time a 60-yard screamer

Deep in the annals of the Twitterverse (or X-verse), there exists a compilation of Harry Kane's attempts over the years to catch out the opposition goalkeeper with a strike from the centre-circle or beyond.

England and Tottenham's record goal-scorer, the man with more than 300 goals to his name, was featured sixteen times in a compilation that did little to inspire confidence that he could ever emulate the likes of David Beckham and Wayne Rooney from behind the halfway line.

When the clock struck 68:11, Harry Kane received a pass from Thomas Muller. He had already brought up goal #317 and his 10th for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga earlier, mind you.

It was perhaps the most non-threatening pass Muller had made for Bayern Munich in his storied career. Yet, he was about to rack up the 266th assist of his career in the most innocuous of ways. A regulation pass out of defence as Bayern transitioned quickly - the 10 men of the Bavarian giants hungry for more despite being 4-0 up against the nine men of minnows SV Darmstadt.

Kane received the ball about 60 yards from goal inside the centre-circle, and like the best of strikers, did not give a moment's thought to his previous failures. A deliberate touch and turn to open his body, and let the ball roll a few yards away from him - he knew exactly what he was about to do. Marcel Schuhen, the Darmstadt keeper, loves to be aggressive with his positioning - something pioneered by the man at the opposite end (Manuel Nueur, making his return from a year-long injury). Thomas Tuchel had even discussed Schuhen's penchant for straying up the pitch with his charges before the game.

The ball sufficiently far from him, Kane took a quick four-foot shuffle to gather momentum and absolutely leathered the ball with his laces. Schuhen, furiously backpedalling, could only watch helplessly as Kane's strike arced beautifully against the backdrop of the Allianz Arena. From the vertical angle of the pitch, Kane's strike had a beautiful spin to it as well, curving into a path that Schuhen was left befuddled by. The arc of the ball was perfection itself, climbing high before dipping at the last moment just under the crossbar and into the net.

Three seconds of flight and Kane had goal no. 318 of his career, but his first from beyond the halfway line.

Bayern Munich have come to represent many firsts for Kane - his first club outside England and perhaps with goals like these, a first major trophy as well. Thirteen seasons into his senior career, Kane may finally achieve his most cherished dream. He'll certainly keep trying, as that compilation of misses showed - this is a 30-year-old who is as hungry as the teenager with zero goals to his name making his debut.

The England captain has started like a house on fire - no player has ever begun their Bundesliga career with a faster rate of goals, nine games in. He's even on pace to go past Robert Lewandowski's record 41 goals in the 2020-21 season. For Bayern, Kane has come as a welcome gift - they may have stolen the Bundesliga title last season, but Lewandowski's absence was keenly felt.

Kane may have been seen as a replacement for Lewandowski's goals, but he's more than that. He already has five assists to his name and has contributed to 17 of Bayern's 34 goals (which is a Bundesliga record as well). The records are tumbling, the silverware looms ever closer, and Harry Kane will continue to find the net - whether from two yards out like his first goal against Darmstadt, or even scoring despite being fouled and on the way down to bring up his hat-trick.

60 yards? Easy. Harry Kane is on his way.

