Indian Sports LIVE, November 19: Live sports news, commentary, scores and updates

FINALS DAY

It's in all caps, because the excitement is that palpable, really. Why not get warmed up for the big final with some cracking pieces: Here's Sambit Bal on how this is a final that was inevitable and somehow still unpredictable, two trains on a collision course. Or you could read Osman Samiuddin trying to find a German word to describe how Australia do Australia things in sport and Sidharth Monga charting out Rahul Dravid's arc of redemption.

What's in store today?

The final. India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Both the teams are on a terrific unbeaten run but it is India who start as big favourites for the trophy. They dominated the tournament, winning every game and their key players are performing at their best. However, Rohit Sharma and co. will know that beating Australia in a final will not to be a walk in the park. No team has won more World Cups than Australia in this format and they will look to maintain their tag of serial winners on Sunday.

Apart from the cricket, expect more updates from Indian football with the men's team taking on Qatar in their second FIFA World Cup Qualifier on November 21.

