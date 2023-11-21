Open Extended Reactions

Here are all the key updates from November 21, Tuesday.

Satwik-Chirag start with a win

Some good news to start the day. India's top doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty open their China Masters campaign with a straight-games win. They beat England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-13, 21-10 with ease. This was a repeat of last year's Commonwealth Games final, which the Indians had won too.

The Indians are the top seeds here, after reaching the world No 1 spot after the Asian Games. However, early exits at the French Open and Japan Masters saw them fall down the rankings. (Note: the draws were made in advance, which means they retain the top seed position)

What's in store today?

A huge day for Indian Football, as the mighty Asian champions Qatar come to town. The Kalinga Stadium is sold out, India are full of confidence, can the hosts pull off one of the great upsets?

In badminton, the China Masters Super 750 begins today, where Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will open their campaign against England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy. Aakarshi Kashyap and HS Prannoy will also be in action on Tuesday.

In shooting, the season-ending ISSF World Cup Finals get underway in Doha. The top 15 ranked shooters in each discipline qualify for this event and India have a 12-shooter strong contingent.

What happened yesterday?

