Indian Sports LIVE, November 20: Live sports news, commentary, scores and updates

Here are all the key updates from November 19, Sunday

The morning after

Well, it was a tough night for Rohit Sharma and his team. They dominated the tournament, qualified for the final with a 10-0 unbeaten streak but Australia did what Australia have doing for last the three decades.

Travis Head was the start of the show as his century helped his team to win sixth ODI World Cup title. That's some record.

We'll get you all the reactions from the final.

What's in store today?

Apart from the reaction from Cricket World Cup final reactions, expect updates from Indian football as India take on Qatar in their second FIFA World Cup Qualifier. Also, big badminton tournament starts this Tuesday -- China Masters -- which is a 750 tournament. We'll get you the draw details and other important updates.

What happened yesterday?

