Indian Sports Live, December 2: Live sports news, commentary, scores and updates

Vaishali becomes a Grandmaster

Another Indian Grandmaster in chess and this time, it's a special one.

Vaishali Rameshbabu became the country's 84th Grandmaster and only third Indian woman to achieve the title. She and her brother Praggnanandhaa are also the first brother-sister duo to earn the Grandmaster title in chess.

Vaishali achieved the feat of crossing 2500 live ratings after winning her first two matches at the ongoing Ellobregat Open in Spain.

It has been a great year for Vaishali who had earlier qualified for the Candidates Tournament. She and Praggnanandhaa are also set to became the first brother-sister duo to play at their respective Candidates tournament. Vaishali earned her third GM norm earlier this year and later won the FIDE Grand Swiss tournament. She was also part of the women's chess team at the Asian Games, winning a silver in the team event.

Harika Dronavalli was the last Indian woman to achieve the GM title way back in 2012. Konery Humpy was the country's first female GM back in 2002.

What else is in store today?

Mohun Bagan SG play their first ISL match in more than a month, as they take on Odisha FC.

Day seven of the men's National Boxing Championships.

Action from the fourth day of the Syed Modi badminton tournament - as Priyanshu Rajawat is the lone Indian left in the singles, at the semifinal stage, while the women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will also play their semifinal.

India face Belgium in a crunch clash at the junior women's hockey World Cup (at 6:30pm), needing a win to quality for the quarterfinals. If India draw or lose, they will depend on Germany dropping points to Canada in the other game in the group.

What happened yesterday?

The ISL saw a 1-0 win for Odisha FC over Jamshedpur FC, as Roy Krishna scored the only goal of the game, to give them their fifth win in a row in all competitions.

The Syed Modi tournament saw Priyanshu Rajawat and the women's doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa qualify for the semifinal

Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa moved into the finals of the men's National Boxing Championships.

