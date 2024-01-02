Ryan Clark isn't confident that anyone is a major threat to the 49ers, but the Cowboys could beat them in the right situation. (2:12)

The penultimate weekend of the NFL regular season, and the last of 2023 saw many of the usual African standout players continue their fine seasons, particularly Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers.

While Aiyuk's touchdown got the Niners back to winning ways against the Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens trio Justin Madubuike, Gus Edwards and Odafe Oweh enjoyed impressive weekends, as did the New York Giants' Bobby Okereke.

There was also a key moment from Charles Omenihu for the Kansas City Chiefs as he continues to grow in leaps and bounds as the business end of the season draws nearer.

African Player of the Week: Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers)

Aiyuk, who is of Cameroonian descent, enjoyed another week to remember as he scored his seventh touchdown of the season in a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders.

The wide receiver recorded a total of 114 rushing yards - his seventh game of the season with a century.

Aiyuk has already surpassed last season's previous career-best total of 1,015 receiving yards. This campaign, he has 1,317 with the Niners set to close their regular season against the LA Rams.

They have already clinched the top seed in the NFC thanks in large part to Aiyuk's heroics. He got the final touchdown of the game, a 17-yard catch off a Brock Purdy pass to put the final nail in the coffin early in the fourth quarter.

If Aiyuk continues his penchant for popping up with hugely influential catches whenever the Niners need them most, they certainly cannot be written off in the Super Bowl conversation even despite their recent loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Brandon Aiyuk's steady hands and sneaky routes have been crucial to the 49ers' success this season. Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

African Moment of the Week: Charles Omenihu (Kansas City Chiefs)

The Chiefs have had a tough run of form recently, but one constant has been Nigerian-American defensive end Omenihu getting sacks. This week, he made it five straight games with at least 0.5 sacks as he combined with George Karlaftis to pin back Bengals QB Jake Browning.

It was an important moment in the game as the Chiefs led 22-17 in the fourth quarter and both sides still had a shot at victory. Ultimately, the Chiefs prevailed 25-17 to clinch a playoff spot and the AFC West title.

The Bengals had led 17-13 at half-time, so the victory was even sweeter given that the Chiefs had to come from behind to bounce back from defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Honorable mentions:

Omenihu's compatriot, David Njoku, had another impressive performance for the Cleveland Browns with 134 receiving yards in a 37-20 win over the New York Jets, which clinched a playoff spot for a team that has struggled so much in recent years. The Baltimore Ravens' win over the Miami Dolphins means the Browns will be the number 5 seed.

Another Nigerian-American, Ifeatu Melifonwu, had another impressive game for the Detroit Lions with an interception, but they narrowly lost 20-19 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Baltimore Ravens linemen clear a path for Gus Edwards on his way to a rushing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Liberia's Gus Edwards scored a rushing touchdown for the Ravens as they soared to another huge win, beating the Miami Dolphins 56-19. Justin Madubuike and Odafe Oweh represented Nigeria with distinction in that game, each picking up sacks.

Fellow Nigerian-American Bobby Okereke got 1.5 sacks for the New York Giants among 10 total tackles in a 26-25 loss to the LA Rams.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is of Sierra Leonean descent, got a touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks, but also ultimately in vain as they lost 30-23 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

African-born player watch:

Edwards was the standout African-born player once again this week. Against the Dolphins, he had 16 carries for 68 rushing yards with one touchdown.

The win was an important one as the Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC and the AFC North title, which the Browns still had a tiny chance of taking from them after their win over the Jets.

David Onyemata, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, also had a good weekend personally and got half a sack for the Atlanta Falcons against the Chicago Bears, but the game ended in a 37-17 defeat for him.

