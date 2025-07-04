Sam Bruce and Christy Doran discuss how Rassie Erasmus needs to start bringing in new young players if they want to challenge for the 2027 World Cup. (2:31)

The Springboks will face Italy in their first official Test of the season on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld, heading into the game buoyed by a 54-7 drubbing of the Barbarians at Cape Town's DHL Stadium last weekend.

Italy infamously beat Allister Coetzee's Springboks in 2016, but that has been their only win against South Africa in 16 attempts. However, this is arguably one of the strongest eras for Italian rugby.

In 2024, the Azzurri picked up three wins against tier one nations - their joint-best tally in their history, matched only by 1997. Furthermore, 2024 was the first year in which they beat three separate tier one teams, as the 1997 calendar year saw them beat Ireland twice.

In 2025, they have only one win against a tier one team to date, but it was an important one as they beat Wales in a match which ultimately ensured Italy did not finish bottom of the Six Nations.

The Springboks, the current World Champions, obviously head into this game as heavy favourites. However, Gonzalo Quesada's side cannot be completely written off.

After a 73-6 win over Namibia last weekend, Italy will be looking to carry that form into successive clashes against the Welwitschias' more illustrious neighbours.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, July 5 at 5:10 PM CAT (3:10 PM GMT, 11:10 AM ET)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Referee: Hollie Davidson

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport, SABC 2 and SABC Radio.

The Springboks are overwhelming favourites for most Tests they play these days. Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Team news:

Damian Willemse will start at fullback for the Springboks - playing his first match for the team since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final win over New Zealand.

Willemse was sidelined throughout the Springboks' 2024 season by two separate injuries - one on his hand and then a groin injury picked up with the Stormers within five games after making his comeback from surgery.

An act of foul play in Stormers colours in the United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Cardiff - namely a tackle with clear head contact - saw him suspended for three games. This included the Springboks' win over the Barbarians. However, he is now finally clear to play.

Jesse Kriel retains the captaincy with Siya Kolisi out injured, having pulled out shortly before the game against the Barbarians last week. Faf de Klerk is back from injury, but has been benched with Morne van den Berg the starting scrumhalf.

Eben Etzebeth starts at lock alongside Lood de Jager, with Jean Kleyn out injured. Etzebeth thus extends his all-time record for most Springbok caps, taking it to 132.

Jean-Luc du Preez is out with his wife expected to give birth, with Vincent Tshituka starting on his Test debut for the Springboks, having excelled against the Barbarians on his unofficial debut.

Springboks:

Starting backs: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel (captain), 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Morne van den Berg

Starting forwards: 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Faf de Klerk, 23 Willie le Roux

Italy:

Starting backs: 15 Jacopo Trulla, 14 Louis Lynagh, 13 Tommaso Menoncello, 12 Marco Zanon, 11 Simone Gesi, 10 Giacomo Da Re, 9 Alessandro Fusco

Starting forwards: 8 Lorenzo Cannone, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 6 Alessandro Izekor, 5 Andrea Zambonin, 4 Niccolò Cannone (captain), 3 Simone Ferrari, 2 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16 Pablo Dimcheff, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Muhamed Hasa, 19 Matteo Canali, 20 Ross Vintcent, 21 David Odiase, 22 Alessandro Garbisi, 23 Giulio Bertaccini

Stats:

Including their last win over the Barbarians, South Africa have won 16 of their last 18 matches.

The Springboks have played Italy seven times in South Africa, but this will be the first time the teams face off at Loftus Versfeld - where the Boks have a 78% win percentage.

South Africa have won both of their last two matches against Italy by over 40 points (49-3 in 2019 and 63-21 in 2022).