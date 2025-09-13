Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya in Hong Kong Open semis; Jaismine, Nupur reach Boxing Worlds final: Indian Sport LIVE, Sep 13

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.
September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.
Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 13, 2025.
What's on today?
Kabaddi: PKl 12 will see UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8 PM followed by Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans at 9 PM. [JioHotstar]
Badminton: Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to book a spot in the final of the Hong Kong Open Super 500.
Tennis: India take on Switserland in the Davis Cup
Chess: Round 9 of the FIDE Grand Swiss will see Nihal Sarin look to stay at the top of the standings.
Shooting: Indian rifle and pistol shooters will be in action at the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo, China.
Boxing: Indians in action at the World Championships in Liverpool.
What happened yesterday?
Boxing: Jaismine into the final, Minakshi confirms 4th medal for India at World Championship
Badminton: Lakshya beats Ayush in all-Indian clash to join Satwik-Chirag in the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open Super 500
Chess: Nihal Sarin stays ahead at FIDE Grand Swiss
Tennis: Dhakshineshwar shines on debut, Nagal makes winning return as India take 2-0 lead against Switzerland in Davis Cup
Hockey: SG Pipers appoint Tim Oudenaller and Sofie Gierts as men's and women's coach for HIL 2
PKL: Bengaluru Bulls register third win on trot
Shooting: Mehuli, Manini fail to qualify for 50m rifle 3 positions final of the ISSF World Cup in Ningbo