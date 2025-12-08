NLL Week 2 highlights, scores: Thunderbirds, Rush win season openers

Open Extended Reactions

Week 2 of the 2025-26 NLL season is in the books, as a pair of all-Canadian matchups brought the heat during a frigid weekend in North America.

The Halifax Thunderbirds sent their fans home happy with an 11-2 win over the Oshawa FireWolves, while the Saskatchewan Rush electrified their hometown crowd with a 16-13 victory over the Calgary Roughnecks.

Click here for the updated standings after Week 2. And remember, all games this season can be seen on the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.

Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

Friday's game

Halifax Thunderbirds 11, Oshawa FireWolves 2

The FireWolves scored first in the game, and the contest was tied 2-2 after the first quarter. After that, however, it was all Thunderbirds. Dawson Theede, Randy Staats and Cody Jamieson each had two goals for Halifax, and Warren Hill stopped an incredible 49 of 51 shots to make the lead stand up.

play 1:19 Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Oshawa Firewolves - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Oshawa Firewolves, 12/05/2025

Saturday's game

Saskatchewan Rush 16, Calgary Roughnecks 13

The Rush came out fired up for the home opener, establishing a 4-2 lead after the first quarter and a 10-5 edge at the half. Calgary pulled within three at the start of the fourth quarter, then tied it up, 13-13 with four straight goals in the final frame. Saskatchewan answered with three straight of their own to seal the deal. Robert Church led the Rush with four goals, while Tyler Pace and Haiden Dickson notched three apiece for the Roughnecks.