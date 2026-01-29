Rock-solid Kaizer Chiefs look to take CAF Confederation Cup fate into own hands

Mikel Arteta: It was so good to have Kai Havertz back (0:56)

Kaizer Chiefs had their backs up against the wall in the CAF Confederation Cup after defeat to Al Masry and a draw to Zamalek in their first two games. Now, after an away win over ZESCO United, a home repeat in Durban would change the dynamic of Group D.

Masry currently top the standings with seven points from three games, while Zamalek are second with five as the two Egyptian sides prepare to face off. Chiefs have four and ZESCO none, meaning that another Chiefs win would eliminate ZESCO from contention for a top two spot and thus a quarter-final berth.

If Chiefs win, they will either finish the weekend second in the group or - at the very least - level with second on points.

Amakhosi will be relying on their increasingly solid defence, which kept a fifth successive clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

The win came courtesy of a spectacular strike from Makabi Glody Lilepo - although it is debatable whether it was meant as a cross or shot.

Nevertheless, Chiefs have plenty of reasons for optimism as they continue to make their own luck.

Chiefs have fans across South Africa, and their Durban-based supporters will have a chance to get behind them this weekend. The Moses Mabhida Stadium is not Kaizer Chiefs' usual home, the FNB Stadium, but is a common home ground for them nevertheless.

Inacio Miguel should be key for Kaizer Chiefs against ZESCO United in the CAF Confederation Cup. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Key details

Date: Sunday, Feb. 1 at 15:00 CAT (13:00 GMT) Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban How to watch: The match is scheduled for broadcast on SuperSport's DSTV channel 205.

Team news

Lilepo, who scored the winner on Wednesday, was one of six changes to the Chiefs lineup. Paseka Mako, Thabiso Monyane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Mduduzi Shabalala started alongside the Congolese winger, with Dillan Solomons, Inacio Miguel, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Mfundo Vilakazi, Pule Mmodi and Flavio Da Silva out of the starting XI.

Regardless of whether or not his goal was intentional, Lilepo put in a productive performance and showcased the growing depth at Amakhosi's disposal.

Lebo Maboe is another notable example of this as he continues to prove himself to be one of the signings of the season after his arrival from rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Expected lineups

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Brandon Petersen

LB Paseka Mako | CB Aden McCarthy | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Thabiso Monyane

CM Siphesihle Ndlovu | CM Lebo Maboe

LW Makabi Glody Lilepo | AM Mduduzi Shabalala | RW Mfundo Vilakazi

ST Khanyisa Mayo

ZESCO United

GK Philip Sakauta

LB Zachariah Chilongoshi | CB Kabaso Chongo | CB Mathews Chabala | RB Benedict Chepeshi

CM Vitalis Gantar | CM Derrick Assoumou | CM Leonard Mulenga

LW Abraham Siankombo | ST Alex Ngonga | RW Kelvin Kampamba

Stats

Kaizer Chiefs have kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions. They last conceded in the 3rd minute of a 1-1 draw to Zamalek on November 29, 2025.

As per Flashscore, ZESCO United had 62% of the possession when they hosted Chiefs in Ndola, Zambia, on January, 25, 2026, but only managed 0.37 xG compared to Kaizer Chiefs' 1.49 in a 1-0 win for the visitors