Shanks fuels Rush to lopsided victory over Roughnecks

Austin Shanks had a game-high nine points to power the Saskatchewan Rush past the host Calgary Roughnecks 14-8 on Friday night.

Shanks and Zach Manns each finished with four goals for the Saskatchewan Rush (7-1). Robert Church had a game-high six assists, and team captain Ryan Keenan contributed two goals and five assists. Brock Haley and Mike Messenger each chipped in one goal, and Frank Scigliano made 26 saves.

Tanner Cook had three goals and an assist, and Tyler Pace finished with a team-high four assists for the Roughnecks (1-6). Brayden Mayea scored twice, while Riley Loewen, Brett McIntyre and Haiden Dickson had one goal apiece. Aden Walsh picked up 49 saves in the loss.

Calgary built a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but Saskatchewan answered. The Rush scored the final goal of the first period and added six more in the second to take a 7-3 lead into halftime. Saskatchewan's power play was particularly effective, as the unit scored one goal in the second, third and fourth quarters to halt any potential Roughnecks rallies.

Up next: The Roughnecks visit the Ottawa Black Bears on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET. The Rush travel to face the San Diego Seals on Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

