O'Connor's overtime goal completes Black Bears' stunning comeback win over FireWolves

Reilly O'Connor scored his fourth goal of the game 1:55 into overtime to cap a furious comeback, lifting the Ottawa Black Bears to a 14-13 victory over the Oshawa FireWolves at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Saturday. Ottawa scored the final five goals of the contest, including three in the last minute of regulation, to overcome a four-goal deficit and extend its winning streak to three games.

O'Connor added two assists to his four goals for the Black Bears (7-5). Rob Hellyer and Jeff Teat also tallied six points apiece. Connor Kearnan, who scored the tying goal with 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter, finished with a goal and four assists. Sam Firth added two goals, and goalie Zach Higgins made 36 saves in the win.

Oshawa (2-10) was led by hat tricks from Alex Simmons and Tye Kurtz, who each finished with four points. Dyson Williams contributed a goal and four assists for the FireWolves, who have now lost six straight games. Goalie Doug Jamieson recorded 51 saves.

The FireWolves appeared to be in control after an eight-goal run spanning the second and third quarters gave them a 10-4 lead. They held a 13-9 advantage after a Taggart Clark power-play goal with 4:34 remaining in regulation. The Black Bears' last-minute comeback began when Hellyer scored with 54 seconds left. O'Connor followed with a goal 20 seconds later, and Kearnan forced overtime with his late tally. O'Connor then secured the improbable victory in the extra frame off a pass from Teat.

Up next: The Black Bears visit the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET. The FireWolves visit the Philadelphia Wings faces on Sunday, March 8 at 3 p.m.

