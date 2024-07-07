Lando Norris finds an opening and overtakes Lewis Hamilton for the lead after both Mercedes go wide during Lap 20 of the British Grand Prix. (0:50)

SILVERSTONE, England -- Lando Norris said he is fed up of making excuses for narrowly missing out on wins after seeing British Grand Prix victory slip through his fingers.

Norris led the rain-affected race until the move back to dry tyres at the final round of pit-stops while leading Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Hamilton and Verstappen both pitted a lap earlier than Norris but took on different tyres. McLaren told Norris over the radio he could either cover Hamilton, and move onto the soft, or Verstappen, and move onto the medium tyre.

Norris' response suggested he was unclear on the right call.

"Hamilton.... I think Hamilton," Norris said. "Or do you think medium? I don't mind."

McLaren opted to cover Hamilton and put Norris on the soft tyre, but a sluggish stop meant he emerged behind the Mercedes driver.

Norris eventually got passed by Verstappen and had to settle for third position -- the Englishman was visibly annoyed with himself after the race at squandering a chance to win his home grand prix.

Lando Norris finished third at Silverstone, his seventh podium this year and 20th overall. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

"So many things were going well, and we threw it away in the final stop," Norris said. "It was one lap, but also I don't think it was the lap.

"I think even if I boxed on the perfect lap, our decision to go onto the soft was the wrong one, and I think Lewis still would have won no matter what. Two calls from our side cost us everything today so, especially here, it's pretty disappointing."

Norris claimed his first F1 win at the Miami Grand Prix at the start of May.

Since then, he's been in the running for victory at Imola, Canada, Spain, Austria and now Silverstone but the second win has failed to materialise.

"[We] are not making the right decisions, but at the same time I blame myself today for not making some of the right decisions," Norris said.

"I hate it. I hate ending in this position and having excuses for not doing a good enough job."