Open Extended Reactions

Kevin Magnussen will leave Haas at the end of the season, the team confirmed on Thursday.

Magnussen is Haas' longest-serving driver, racing with the team from 2017 until 2020 and then again since his F1 comeback in 2022.

Haas has already signed Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman to one 2025 seat, and ESPN sources indicate the team are close to securing Esteban Ocon, who will leave Alpine at the end of the season.

Magnussen's options for extending his F1 career appear limited -- as with most others, he may well be waiting until Carlos Sainz decides his next move before his future becomes more clear.

That Sainz situation also appears to be stalling Ocon's move to Haas as drivers keep contingency plans open. News on Ocon is not expected this weekend.

This season will be Kevin Magnussen's last with Haas, the team announced Thursday. Kym Illman/Getty Images

On his imminent departure, Magnussen said in a team statement: "I'd like to extend my thanks to everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team -- I'm proud to have raced for such a great team of people these last few years. In particular I'd like to thank Gene Haas for his commitment to me, notably in bringing me back once again in 2022 when I thought, at that time at least, my time in Formula 1 had ended.

"I've enjoyed some great moments with this team -- memories I'll never forget. While I'm looking forward to the next chapter of my racing career, I remain fully focused on giving everything I've got for the rest of 2024 with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team."

As well as his long stint with the team, Magnussen also scored Haas' one and only pole position at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Haas boss Aayo Komatsu praised Magnussen for his contribution to the team over the years.

"I'd like to thank Kevin for everything he's given us as a team -- both on and off the track," he said in the team release. "He's truly been a bedrock of our driver line-up over the years. Nobody's driven more races for us and we've had some memorable highlights together -- not least a remarkable fifth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 when Kevin returned to start his second spell with the team.

"He wasn't expecting to be driving a Formula 1 car that weekend, but he put in a remarkable performance that was a tremendous boost to the entire organization and once again showcased his own talents behind the wheel."

Magnussen scored an F1 podium on his debut with McLaren, but has not replicated the result since. His time at McLaren was limited to one season, but he also had a spell at Renault in 2016 before switching to Haas the following year.